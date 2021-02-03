COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,053 new cases on Tuesday and 38 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 264,526 confirmed cases and 9,862 people have died (two previously reported deaths were determined not to have been COVID-related).

There are 1,110 people in hospital (a decrease of 34), including 178 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

356 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday. A total of 240,830 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.8 per cent of the population.

Officials and residents in several regions of the province are celebrating the fact COVID-19 restrictions will be a little looser starting next week.

Premier Francois Legault announced six of the province's regions — the Gaspe and the Magdalen Islands, the Lower Saint Lawrence, the Saguenay, the Abitibi, the North Shore, and Northern Quebec — will be downgraded from red to orange zones on the Quebec's colour-coded alert map beginning Feb. 8.

Local politicians and other civic leaders in several of those regions had been calling on the province to offer some slack, arguing prolonged measures are having a pronounced negative effect on residents and pointing out that in some places there is no apparent community spread of the virus.

Legault says Quebec businesses, museums and hair salons will be allowed to open on Feb. 8, but the curfew will remain in place across the province.

"The battle is not yet over," Legault said during his Tuesday news briefing.

"We are going in the right direction, but we still have a lot of efforts to make in order to help our nursing staff and health-care staff. They have been on the frontline for 11 months."

