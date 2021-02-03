COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Residents of some regions rejoice as government relaxes restrictions
- Quebec reported 1,053 new cases on Tuesday and 38 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 264,526 confirmed cases and 9,862 people have died (two previously reported deaths were determined not to have been COVID-related).
- There are 1,110 people in hospital (a decrease of 34), including 178 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 356 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday. A total of 240,830 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.8 per cent of the population.
- Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19 in the past year? Send us a note if you'd like to share their story
Officials and residents in several regions of the province are celebrating the fact COVID-19 restrictions will be a little looser starting next week.
Premier Francois Legault announced six of the province's regions — the Gaspe and the Magdalen Islands, the Lower Saint Lawrence, the Saguenay, the Abitibi, the North Shore, and Northern Quebec — will be downgraded from red to orange zones on the Quebec's colour-coded alert map beginning Feb. 8.
Local politicians and other civic leaders in several of those regions had been calling on the province to offer some slack, arguing prolonged measures are having a pronounced negative effect on residents and pointing out that in some places there is no apparent community spread of the virus.
Legault says Quebec businesses, museums and hair salons will be allowed to open on Feb. 8, but the curfew will remain in place across the province.
"The battle is not yet over," Legault said during his Tuesday news briefing.
"We are going in the right direction, but we still have a lot of efforts to make in order to help our nursing staff and health-care staff. They have been on the frontline for 11 months."
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Cancer specialists are bracing for patients suffering from more advanced disease due to delays in screening and diagnostic testing during the pandemic.
- Montreal is preparing a large-scale vaccination site at the Palais des congrès
- Health officials in Quebec remain wary about deploying rapid COVID-19 tests on a large scale.
- Why is there no flu amid so many COVID cases? Your COVID-19 questions answered.
- Quebec is devoting more resources toward testing for variants of COVID-19.
- A beadwork challenge is bringing Kahnawake together amid COVID-19 restrictions.
- Montréal-Nord is still reeling from COVID-19 and community groups say residents feel abandoned.
- CBC's interactive coronavirus tracker with cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across Canada.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.