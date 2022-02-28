COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Bars reopen at half capacity after 2 months of being closed
- On Sunday, Quebec reported 1,456 people in hospital (a decrease of 23 from the previous day), including 98 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).
- The province reported 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 921,032 confirmed cases, and 13,974 people have died.
- The province also reported Friday a total of 18,614,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 15,120 in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 51 per cent have received three doses.
Starting today, sports tournaments will be allowed to resume in Quebec, bars are allowed to reopen, and working from home will no longer be mandatory, as the province moves into the next phase of its plan to lift most COVID-19 restrictions by mid-March.
Places of worship, funerals, and venues that accommodate 10,000 spectators or fewer no longer have any capacity limits.
Bars — which have been closed since Dec. 20 — can operate at 50 per cent capacity, with last call for food and alcohol at midnight and a closing time of 1 a.m. Customers must remain seated, with a maximum of 10 people per table, or the residents of three households.
Dancing and karaoke will remain banned until March 14.
Remote work
Working remotely for jobs that could be done from home is no longer mandatory.
Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) says masks will no longer be required in the workplace, provided there are physical barriers between people or a distance of two metres can be kept between them. Masks must still be worn in common areas.
Long-term care homes
In long-term care homes and intermediate residences, up to 10 residents will be allowed to sit at the same table to eat.
Caregivers and visitors will once again be able to access common areas, not only a resident's room.
Residents are also allowed to receive a maximum of 10 visitors. The previous limit was two per day.
Travel restrictions
Canada is easing several travel measures for people entering the country.
As of today, people entering Canada can opt to take a rapid antigen test (generally under $100), which is typically cheaper than a molecular test and more convenient, as results are available within minutes.
The Canada Border Services Agency confirmed on Friday that the test must be taken no more than one day before a traveller's departing flight or planned arrival at the land border.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
