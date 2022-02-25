COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,604 people in hospital (a decrease of 68 from the previous day), including 96 in intensive care (a decrease of six from the previous day).

The province reported 1,517 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 917,279 confirmed cases, and 13,931 people have died.

The province also reported Thursday a total of 18,367,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 12,449 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 51 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Health Canada has approved Canada's first homegrown vaccine against COVID-19.

It was developed by Medicago, a pharmaceutical company based in Quebec City, and the British-American vaccine giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Health Canada says the vaccine, under the name Covifenz, can be used in adults age 18-64. It comes on the heels of Health Canada's approval of the Novavax shot last week.

It is the sixth COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in the country, and a medical officer for Medicago has said that it is the first plant-based vaccine ever approved for human use.

Omicron wave slows across Quebec, Montreal

Quebec and Montreal public health officials say the Omicron wave is slowing, with indicators like hospitalizations and the number of students absent from school showing infections are on a downward trend.

Officials say the province now estimates three million Quebecers likely caught the Omicron variant in the fifth wave, with about one million of those infections seen in Montrealers.

"Things are heading in the right direction," said Quebec's interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau."But this wave is not over," he added, urging people to remain cautious as Quebec continues to ease restrictions.

COVID-19 antibodies in most Montreal teens

Nearly all Montreal-area teenagers age 12-17 have developed COVID-19 antibodies, according to a CHU Sainte-Justine study.

The study shows the highest level of antibodies — 97 per cent — is in teens age 12-17, when taking into account those who developed antibodies through either vaccination or natural infection.

Five- to 11-year-olds showed the highest rate of antibody markers that suggest they developed them after catching COVID-19. Teens had the highest rate of antibodies associated with vaccines.

