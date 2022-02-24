COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Omicron wave slowing across province, Montreal area
- On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,672 people in hospital (a decrease of 70 from the previous day), including 102 in intensive care (a decrease of five from the previous day).
- The province reported 1,861 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 915,762 confirmed cases, and 13,903 people have died.
- The province also reported Wednesday a total of 18,354,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 12,669 in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 50 per cent have received three doses.
Quebec public health officials say the Omicron wave is slowing, but it was overall more widespread than expected, with about a third of the province's population infected in its midst.
"Globally, the situation is better," the interim director of public health for Quebec, Dr. Luc Boileau, said Wednesday, noting that though there are still new cases of the virus every day, there has been a steady decrease in hospital and intensive care admissions.
Boileau says the province now estimates three million Quebecers likely caught the virus.
"Things are heading in the right direction," Boileau said. "But this wave is not over," he added, urging people to remain cautious as Quebec continues to ease restrictions.
Montreal passed peak of 5th wave
When it comes to COVID-19 in Montreal, the worst may also be over, the public health director for the island of Montreal said Wednesday.
Dr. Mylène Drouin says the peak of the fifth wave has passed, and indicators like hospitalizations and the number of students absent from school show infections are on a downward trend.
Drouin says overall, about one million Montrealers have been infected with the Omicron variant since December, and therefore "a lot of people have been immunized throughout this wave."
COVID-19 antibodies in most Montreal teens
Nearly all Montreal-area teenagers age 12 to 17 have developed COVID-19 antibodies, according to a CHU Sainte-Justine study.
The study, led by pediatric infectious diseases specialist Dr. Caroline Quach, shows the highest level of antibodies — 97 per cent — is in teens age 12 to 17, when taking into account those who developed antibodies through either vaccination or natural infection.
"It gives us enough information to tell us there have been a lot of infections and recently, in all likelihood, Omicron [infections]," Boileau, who commissioned the study, said at a news conference Wednesday.
Five- to 11-year-olds showed the highest rate of antibody markers that suggest they developed them after catching COVID-19. Teens had the highest rate of antibodies associated with vaccines.
Pandemic leads to organ transplant delays
The number of Quebecers waiting for a transplant rose by more than 10 per cent last year, says Transplant Québec, adding the strain on hospitals from COVID-19 means wait times could get even longer.
Transplant Québec's medical director of transplantation, Prosanto Chaudhury, says one reason for the delay is that health-care workers have been focusing on the pandemic instead of on finding potential donors.
"When the ICU teams are all caught up with COVID ... and the emergency rooms are overrun, it's difficult to think about potential organ donation," he said.
Chaudhury says the province can help by making it mandatory to refer potential organ donors to the organization.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Is it the right time to lift Quebec's vaccination passport? Experts are divided.
- Ottawa is dropping pre-arrival PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers as of Feb. 28.
- Quebecers aged 12-17 are now eligible for a 3rd dose.
- Quebec plans to lift most pandemic restrictions by mid-March.
- Data, tests and transparency: What Quebec needs to live with COVID-19.
- At least 2 million Quebecers infected with Omicron variant since December.
- Community workers are keen to tackle Montreal's pockets of unvaccinated.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
With files from the Canadian Press, Sharon Yonan-Renold
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?