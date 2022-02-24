COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,672 people in hospital (a decrease of 70 from the previous day), including 102 in intensive care (a decrease of five from the previous day).

The province reported 1,861 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 915,762 confirmed cases, and 13,903 people have died.

The province also reported Wednesday a total of 18,354,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 12,669 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 50 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec public health officials say the Omicron wave is slowing, but it was overall more widespread than expected, with about a third of the province's population infected in its midst.

"Globally, the situation is better," the interim director of public health for Quebec, Dr. Luc Boileau, said Wednesday, noting that though there are still new cases of the virus every day, there has been a steady decrease in hospital and intensive care admissions.

Boileau says the province now estimates three million Quebecers likely caught the virus.

"Things are heading in the right direction," Boileau said. "But this wave is not over," he added, urging people to remain cautious as Quebec continues to ease restrictions.

Montreal passed peak of 5th wave

When it comes to COVID-19 in Montreal, the worst may also be over, the public health director for the island of Montreal said Wednesday.

Dr. Mylène Drouin says the peak of the fifth wave has passed, and indicators like hospitalizations and the number of students absent from school show infections are on a downward trend.

Drouin says overall, about one million Montrealers have been infected with the Omicron variant since December, and therefore "a lot of people have been immunized throughout this wave."

COVID-19 antibodies in most Montreal teens

Nearly all Montreal-area teenagers age 12 to 17 have developed COVID-19 antibodies, according to a CHU Sainte-Justine study.

The study, led by pediatric infectious diseases specialist Dr. Caroline Quach, shows the highest level of antibodies — 97 per cent — is in teens age 12 to 17, when taking into account those who developed antibodies through either vaccination or natural infection.

"It gives us enough information to tell us there have been a lot of infections and recently, in all likelihood, Omicron [infections]," Boileau, who commissioned the study, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Five- to 11-year-olds showed the highest rate of antibody markers that suggest they developed them after catching COVID-19. Teens had the highest rate of antibodies associated with vaccines.

Pandemic leads to organ transplant delays

The number of Quebecers waiting for a transplant rose by more than 10 per cent last year, says Transplant Québec, adding the strain on hospitals from COVID-19 means wait times could get even longer.

Transplant Québec's medical director of transplantation, Prosanto Chaudhury, says one reason for the delay is that health-care workers have been focusing on the pandemic instead of on finding potential donors.

"When the ICU teams are all caught up with COVID ... and the emergency rooms are overrun, it's difficult to think about potential organ donation," he said.

Chaudhury says the province can help by making it mandatory to refer potential organ donors to the organization.

