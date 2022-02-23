COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Quebec interim public health director to hold news conference about mask mandates
- On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,742 people in hospital (a decrease of 34 from the previous day), including 107 in intensive care (a decrease of 12 from the previous day).
- The province reported 1,438 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 913,901 confirmed cases and 13,886 people have died.
- The province also reported Tuesday a total of 18,341,739 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 15,030 in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 50 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
Quebec interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today regarding mask mandates.
The province announced yesterday elementary and high school students won't need to wear masks in class when they return from March break — a move prompting concern from some health experts and school associations.
Students will still have to wear masks in common areas, hallways and on school transport. University and CEGEP classes will still require masks.
Montreal public health officials will also hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
