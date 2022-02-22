COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 1,776 people in hospital (an increase of 18 from the previous day), including 119 in intensive care (an increase of five from the previous day).

The province reported 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 912,463 confirmed cases and 13,856 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 18,327,288 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 11,393 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 50 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Masks will no longer be required for elementary and high schools students in several Quebec regions, including Montreal, as of March 7, sources tell Radio-Canada.

That's the date students in most regions of Quebec, including Montreal, Outaouais, Abitibi, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean and Côte-Nord, are expected to return from March break.

Students in Laval, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches will only have the measure lifted March 14 as their spring break falls a week later.

Wearing a mask will remain mandatory in common areas until further notice.

Federal Emergencies Act passed

The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the federal Emergencies Act, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned blockades could return to Ottawa, despite demonstrators having left over the weekend.

"It became clear that local and provincial authorities needed more tools to restore order and keep people safe," Trudeau said Monday. "Even though things seem to be resolving very well in Ottawa, this state of emergency is not over."

Despite two protests against public health measures in Quebec City this month, Premier François Legault said last week he didn't want to see the federal Emergencies Act applied in Quebec.

Legault said applying emergency measures in Quebec would divide Quebecers at a time when he wants to bring them together by gradually reducing public health restrictions.

Lachine ER services gradually picking up

Services are gradually starting to improve at Montreal's Lachine Hospital after staffing shortages forced the emergency room to close overnight in November.

Starting next Monday, paramedics will be able to transport patients to the emergency room between 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

The emergency room reopened at night on Jan. 24, but only for those arriving on foot.

Top COVID-19 stories