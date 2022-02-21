COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Quebec drops vaccine passport in places of worship; stores open at full capacity
- On Sunday, Quebec reported 1,758 people in hospital (a decrease of 31 from the previous day), including 114 in intensive care (a decrease of six from the previous day).
- The province reported 1,197 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 909,399 confirmed cases and 13,853 people have died.
- The province also reported Sunday a total of 18,531,965 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 50 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
Starting today, Quebec's vaccine passport is no longer required at places of worship or funerals, both of which can now allow a maximum of 500 people.
Other measures being lifted as part of the province's phased reopening plan are capacity limits on stores and caps on the number of visitors at private seniors' residences.
Cinemas and indoor events, such as performances and sporting events, are allowed to open at half capacity, welcoming a maximum of 500 people with a vaccine passport. Bowling alleys, arcades and other recreation centres are now allowed to reopen.
Quebec plans to relax restrictions further on Feb. 28 and again on March 14 when all capacity limits and vaccine passport requirements are set to end.
Quebec City demonstrations
Protesters are gathering in Quebec City for the second day in a row to call for the immediate end to public health measures such as the vaccination passport, despite the announcement that the passport will be phased out.
Organizers are also calling for the end of the public health emergency, first declared at the outset of the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020.
Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand has given police more powers to "act instead of reacting" to the protest.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Is it the right time to lift Quebec's vaccination passport? Experts are divided.
- Ottawa is dropping pre-arrival PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers as of Feb. 28.
- Quebecers aged 12-17 are now eligible for a 3rd dose.
- Quebec plans to lift most pandemic restrictions by mid-March.
- Data, tests and transparency: What Quebec needs to live with COVID-19.
- At least 2 million Quebecers infected with Omicron variant since December.
- Community workers are keen to tackle Montreal's pockets of unvaccinated.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
With files from the Canadian Press, Cathy Senay & Radio-Canada
