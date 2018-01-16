COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 2,888 people in hospital (a decrease of seven from the previous day), including 223 in intensive care (a decrease of 10 from the previous day).

The province reported 2,423 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 861,891 confirmed cases and 13,223 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 17,685,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 42,063 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 84 per cent have received two doses, and 45 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province later today.

Boileau will be accompanied by the heads of the province's health-care research institute, the INESSS, and the Quebec's public health institute, the INSPQ.

The news conference is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Convoy heading to Quebec City

Quebec City is preparing for possible demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions this weekend — just as annual winter festivities get underway.

Groups on social media are planning protests similar to the ones held over the weekend in Ottawa, where some protesters continue to occupy the city, demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

The mayor of Quebec City said he's hoping the protesters don't cause too much of a disruption, as the Carnaval winter festival will be underway, bringing families to the city.

The festivities are set to take place close to the National Assembly, which is also one of the sites planned for the rally.

Mélanie Raymond, the general director of Carnaval, said in a statement, organizers are watching the situation closely.

"It would obviously be deplorable if the Carnaval, which is already unfolding in a very difficult context ... becomes a collateral victim of the demonstrations," she said.

Quebec City police say they've been in contact with some of the protest organizers, and will release details on their contingency plan later this week.

Tax on unvaccinated scrapped by province

Premier François Legault is scrapping a proposed tax on unvaccinated Quebecers saying it is more important to build bridges and extend a hand to people who refuse to get vaccinated.

Legault also announced that sports will be allowed to resume for all ages Feb. 14, as long as groups are no bigger than 25 people. Gyms and spas will also be allowed to reopen then but only at 50 per cent capacity.

Several gyms across Quebec protested their ongoing closures by illegally opening their doors last Sunday.

Cinemas and theatres are scheduled to reopen this coming Monday, Feb. 7, with certain capacity restrictions.

Youppi! joins vaccination efforts

The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday they'll be partnering with public health officials to encourage children aged five to 17 to get vaccinated.

Montreal Canadiens mascot Youppi! will attend a vaccination clinic at Montreal's Palais de Congrés Saturday to support children getting their jabs. (Ian Barrett/Canadian Press)

In a news release, the team said any children in that age group who come to get vaccinated at the Palais des Congrès this weekend between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. will receive a Habs-themed gift.

All children are eligible, as long as supplies last, whether or not they have an appointment.

Habs mascot Youppi! will also be on hand to show support for the vaccination campaign, along with Cosmo, the mascot for the Laval Rocket.

47,000 Quebec students out of school due to COVID

The Quebec government has begun publishing updates twice a week on the number of students and teachers absent from school due to COVID-19.

The data released Tuesday was collected last Friday. That day 47,702 elementary and high school students were absent from class due to COVID.

Of those, just over 20,000 had a positive test result, while just over 27,000 were noted as being absent due to COVID but without a positive test result.

There were also 4,538 school staff members absent due to COVID — of those, 2,362 were teachers — and 1,300 of those teachers continued to teach online while not present at school due to COVID.

The data also noted that two schools were closed or partially closed, and 118 classrooms were closed and doing online learning instead.

