COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tueday
Premier expected to lift some restrictions today
- Quebec reported 890 new cases on Monday and 32 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 263,473 confirmed cases and 9,826 people have died.
- There are 1,144 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 183 in intensive care (a decrease of eight).
- 796 doses of vaccine were administered Sunday. A total of 239,023 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.8 per cent of the population.
Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to announce the lifting of some pandemic restrictions in parts of Quebec at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Legault had vowed to do so in certain regions if the number of hospitalizations dropped. However, last week he also made it clear there will still be restrictions in place across Quebec to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.
After a nearly a month of being under a strict lockdown with a curfew in place, the number of daily positive cases are going down, as are hospitalizations.
Because of the recent drop in hospitalizations, Health Minister Christian Dubé has said the province will resume some of the surgeries that were put off in December to relieve pressure on the health-care system. But cancer specialists are bracing for a wave of patients suffering from more advanced disease due to delays in both screening and diagnostic testing during the pandemic.
According to a report released by the Quebec Ministry of Health last month, an estimated 4,100 people may have gone undiagnosed between March and July 2020 as the health system grappled with the first wave of COVID-19.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
