COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Saturday

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,834 people in hospital (a decrease of 68 from the previous day), including 119 in intensive care (a decrease of five from the previous day).

The province reported 1,837 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 906,466 confirmed cases and 13,835 people have died.

The province also reported Friday a total of 18,279,492 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 50 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Protesters will gather in Quebec City today to call for the immediate end to public health measures such as the vaccination passport, despite the announcement that the passport will be phased out.

"Why are we going to Quebec City? Because they want to suspend the vaccination passport only until the next wave [of COVID-19]," said an organizer, Kevin Grenier, in an interview with Le Manic, a local weekly paper in Baie-Comeau.

Organizers are also calling for the end of the public health emergency, first declared at the outset of the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand has given police more powers to "act instead of reacting" to the protest.

The city's executive committee passed two new municipal regulations: one which gives police the power to control traffic, parking and street closures in the city and the other which reinstates a ban on outdoor cooking and consuming alcohol in parks and in public spaces.

City trucks are also blocking access to certain streets around the National Assembly.

The portion of Honoré-Mercier Boulevard between Grande Allée and René-Lévesque Boulevard has been closed, to keep vehicles from getting access to the area in front of the assembly.

The protest comes after police in Ottawa moved in yesterday to arrest protesters who have been taking part in a three-week long occupation of the downtown.

Youth aged 12-17 now eligible for 3rd dose

Quebec announced youth aged 12 to 17 are now eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and they can start booking their appointments online as of today.

The decision follows a recommendation from Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ). It recommends teens who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 roll up their sleeves for a third time. However, the booster dose can be offered to everyone in the age group, the CIQ said.

Restrictions loosen in seniors' residences

Quebec seniors living in long-term care homes and other types of seniors' residences should soon see a bit more freedom.

Starting Monday, residents of private seniors homes will be able to dine in groups of up to 10 people, as long as they are physically-distanced. They will also be able to receive visits from up to 10 visitors or caregivers. Service providers such as hairdressers will once again be allowed as well.

Those measures will be extended to public care homes (CHSLDs) and intermediary resources as of Feb. 28.

