COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,902 people in hospital (a decrease of 93 from the previous day), including 124 in intensive care (a decrease of five from the previous day).

The province reported 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 906,629 confirmed cases and 13,812 people have died.

Due to a technical problem Thursday, the province said it was not able to present updated vaccination data. Quebec reported Wednesday a total of 18,243,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 50 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand is being generally applauded for his effort to prevent any trouble ahead of another weekend of planned demonstrations against COVID-19 health measures in the provincial capital.

He has given local police more powers in order to allow them to "act instead of reacting." Police are reminding protesters that the right to demonstrate will be respected, but no acts of violence, vandalism or criminal offences will be tolerated.

Quebec MNAs say they do not want to see a repeat of what is happening in Ottawa, where an illegal occupation of the downtown core has persisted for three weeks.

On Thursday, Quebec provincial police were deployed to Canada's capital in case the protests get out of hand.

Health Canada approves Novavax vaccine

A Montreal-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use by Health Canada.

The vaccine called Nuvaxocid, created by Novavax, can be given to Canadian adults. Trial data suggests the vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective in preventing severe illness and death.

Restrictions loosen in seniors' residences

Quebec seniors living in long-term care homes and other types of seniors' residences should soon see a bit more freedom.

Residents will no longer have to isolate for 10 days if another resident or staff member on their floor tests positive for COVID-19. They will have to isolate for five days if they are in contact with someone for more than 10 minutes who was not wearing a mask and who later tests positive.

The preventive 10-day isolation policy had been criticized by family members who said their relatives' health declined during the isolation period.

Residents can expect other COVID-19 restrictions to be scaled back in the coming weeks. By the end of the month, restrictions on the number of visitors will be lifted, and people will be allowed once again to dine in groups, as long as they are physically distanced.

Top COVID-19 stories