COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,995 people in hospital (a decrease of 57 from the previous day), including 129 in intensive care (a decrease of three from the previous day).

The province reported 2,328 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 904,574 confirmed cases and 13,790 people have died.

The province reported Wednesday a total of 18,243,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, including 20,593 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 49 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec seniors living in long-term care and seniors residences should soon see a bit more freedom.

Residents will no longer have to isolate for 10 days if another resident or staff member on their floor tests positive for COVID-19. They will have to isolate for 5 days if they are in contact with someone who later tests positive for more than 10 minutes without a mask.

The preventive 10-day isolation policy had been criticized by family members who said their relatives' health declined during the isolation period.

Residents can expect other COVID-19 restrictions to be scaled back in the coming weeks. Starting Monday in private care homes, up to 10 residents will be able to dine at the same table and can receive up to 10 visitors.

Palais des congrès vaccination site closing

After administering over 440,000 doses, the vaccination site at the Palais des congrès will close on Feb. 24, as demand for doses declines.

Instead, a new, smaller site will open March 1 near Berri-UQAM Metro station as a "local offer" to reach those who have not yet gotten vaccinated, the regional health authority responsible for the clinic said.

The new clinic will be located at 955 Maisonneuve Blvd. East. It will have a daily capacity of 500 doses and will be open to the public seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., without appointments.

Campaign to recruit 1,000 foreign nurses

The Quebec government is pouring $65 million into a recruitment and training campaign in the hopes of attracting 1,000 nurses from overseas.

Selected candidates will get financial incentives, including grants to pay for training at regional CEGEPs, and their spouses will be given open work permits.

The nurses will be encouraged but not forced to work in the following regions that have been hit hardest by the labour shortage: Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Gaspésie, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Baie James and the Outaouais.

