COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 2,052 people in hospital (a decrease of 43 from the previous day), including 132 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 902,246 confirmed cases and 13,766 people have died.

The province also reported Tuesday a total of 18,218,225 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 19,334 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 49 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

It's the beginning of the end of Quebec's vaccination passport system. Starting today, SAQs, cannabis stores and big retail outlets will no longer ask customers for proof of vaccination.

But is it the right time to do away with the measure? Some experts say yes, others aren't so sure.

Next Monday, the measure will be dropped in places of worship and at funerals. In about four weeks, on March 14, the vaccination passport won't be required at all, except for travel by rail or plane.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the vaccine passport will still be useful for travel and could be revived in future waves of COVID-19.

Change to federal rules for travel testing

Planning to travel abroad in the coming weeks? As of Feb. 28, you'll no longer have to take a PCR test before coming home — provided you're fully vaccinated.

You'll still need to take a pre-arrival test, but you can now opt for a rapid test, which are typically cheaper and can provide results within minutes.

You can find all the changes to travel measures here.

