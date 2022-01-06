Skip to Main Content
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Starting today, vaccination passports are no longer required in SAQs, cannabis shops or big retail outlets. Also, starting Feb. 28, fully vaccinated Canadians who travel abroad will no longer have to take a PCR test to return home.

Vaccination passport no longer required in SAQs, cannabis shops, large retailers

CBC News ·
Starting today, customers no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter SAQs, cannabis stores as well as larger retail outlets. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
  • On Tuesday, Quebec reported 2,052 people in hospital (a decrease of 43 from the previous day), including 132 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).
  • The province reported 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 902,246 confirmed cases and 13,766 people have died.
  • The province also reported Tuesday a total of 18,218,225 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 19,334 in the last 24 hours. 
  • 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 49 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

It's the beginning of the end of Quebec's vaccination passport system. Starting today, SAQs, cannabis stores and big retail outlets will no longer ask customers for proof of vaccination. 

But is it the right time to do away with the measure? Some experts say yes, others aren't so sure. 

Next Monday, the measure will be dropped in places of worship and at funerals. In about four weeks, on March 14, the vaccination passport won't be required at all, except for travel by rail or plane.

WATCH | Health Minister Christian Dubé says passport could come back:

Vaccine passport isn't disappearing completely, says Quebec health minister

17 hours ago
Duration 0:59
Christian Dubé says the vaccine passport will still be useful for travel and could be revived in future waves of COVID-19. 0:59

Change to federal rules for travel testing

Planning to travel abroad in the coming weeks? As of Feb. 28, you'll no longer have to take a PCR test before coming home — provided you're fully vaccinated.

You'll still need to take a pre-arrival test, but you can now opt for a rapid test, which are typically cheaper and can provide results within minutes.

You can find all the changes to travel measures here

Top COVID-19 stories

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
  • Sore throat
  • Generalized muscle pain.
  • Headache.
  • Fatigue.
  • Loss of appetite.

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now