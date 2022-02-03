COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 2,095 people in hospital (an increase of 14 from the previous day), including 136 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 1,431 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 900,273 confirmed cases and 13,710 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 18,198,492 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 12,174 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 49 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec health officials will hold a news conference today where they are expected to provide an update on the use of the vaccination passport.

Legault met with public health officials Monday night to discuss whether the system should remain in effect.

He said Health Minister Christian Dubé plans to "get rid of the pass as soon as we get the OK from public health."

Alberta and Saskatchewan have already ended proof-of-vaccination requirements, and Ontario and Manitoba plan to follow suit in March.

Dubé will be joined by interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau at 1:15 p.m. for the announcement. Premier François Legault is not expected to attend.

Gyms, spas, sports are back

Gyms and spas reopened at half capacity across Quebec Monday as the province enters the next stage of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

Indoor sports and recreation activities also resumed (including at colleges and universities) with a maximum of 25 people per group. Competitions and tournaments remain prohibited until Feb. 28.

Capacity at outdoor sporting and public events can now operate at a maximum of 5,000 people

