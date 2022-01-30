COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Sunday, Quebec reported 2,081 people in hospital (a decrease of 62 from the previous day), including 140 in intensive care (a decrease of 12 from the previous day).

The province reported 1,870 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 898,842 confirmed cases and 13,693 people have died.

The province also reported Friday a total of 18,372,148 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 33,661 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 49 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Gyms and spas are set to reopen at half capacity across Quebec today as the province enters the next stage of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

Indoor sports and recreation activities can also resume (including at colleges and universities) with a maximum of 25 people per group. Competitions and tournaments remain prohibited until Feb. 28.

Capacity at outdoor sporting and public events can operate at a maximum of 5,000 people.

Last week, Premier François Legault announced that most public health measures would be lifted by March 14, though mandatory mask mandates and the vaccine passport will remain.

Over the weekend, limits on indoor gatherings were lifted and restaurants were allowed to accommodate a maximum of 10 people per table.

Time to fix flaws in health system: frontline workers

Chronic underfunding, insufficient beds and inadequate staffing have plagued Quebec's health-care system for years, frontline workers say — COVID-19 simply made it more glaring.

As the province lifts further restrictions, health-care workers say unless the system undergoes a major overhaul, the long-standing problems highlighted by the pandemic will have disastrous consequences in the years to come.

Old Brewery Mission winds down isolation shelter

Montreal's Old Brewery Mission says it's wrapping up operations at a soccer stadium which was being used as a shelter for homeless people with COVID-19.

The shelter was set up last month at the Stade de soccer de Montréal in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough, but the mission says the situation has now stabilized.

The Old Brewery Mission says it housed more than 300 people for stays ranging from 6 to 10 days.

A COVID-19 isolation zone for people living on the street will now resume at the Abri du Voyageur hotel in downtown Montreal.

New COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Quebec unveiled a new COVID-19 self-assessment tool Friday to help people determine whether they need to isolate based on their situation.

The site provides a recommendation on instructions to follow, depending on whether the person has symptoms compatible with COVID-19 or has been in contact with a positive case.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the site is "one more tool to allow Quebecers to manage their own risk with respect to COVID."

