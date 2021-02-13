COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1049 new cases on Saturday and 33 more deaths. Five previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 275,880 confirmed cases and 10,201 people have died.

There are 812 people in hospital (a decrease of 37), including 130 in intensive care (a decrease of seven).

There appears to be a discrepancy with the vaccination numbers reported for Friday; we are seeking to clarify these figures with the Health Ministry. 7,927 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday. A total of 280,612 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.

Public health authorities in Quebec's north are beginning an ambitious campaign to vaccinate most of the population in the region against COVID-19. They want to vaccinate at least three quarters of the 14,000 residents of Nunavik in three weeks.

Thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in the community of Kuujjuaq earlier this week. From there, they'll be distributed to to Nunavik's 14 Inuit communities in one of the largest vaccination campaigns the Nunavik region has ever seen.

Teams will visit the communities one after another, and set up in local community halls, gyms and health clinics to administer the vaccines.

Meanwhile, advocates say people with Down syndrome need to be given higher priority for vaccination in Quebec.

People with Down syndrome are currently in the eighth of 10 groups in Quebec listed as priority cohorts, described as people under the age of 60 with chronic health conditions or health problems that place them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Some studies have shown people with Down syndrome are more vulnerable to COVID-19 — four times more likely to be hospitalized due to the disease and 10 times more likely to die from it.

Other provinces have moved people with significant disabilities higher up on their priority lists. Groups in Quebec are pushing for the government here to do the same.

