COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Saturday

On Saturday, Quebec reported 2,143 people in hospital (a decrease of 71 from the previous day), including 153 in intensive care (a decrease of 11 from the previous day).

The province reported 2,359 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 896,972 * confirmed cases and 13,684 people have died.

The province also reported Friday a total of 18,372,148 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 33,661 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 49 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Protesters in support of Ottawa demonstrations calling for the end of pandemic measures are marching through the streets of Villeray in Montreal this morning, amid warnings from the city's mayor and police force that blocking streets won't be tolerated.

Demonstrators gathered in Jarry Park, and plan to march through residential streets, before regrouping to join convoys from the Beauce and the Eastern Townships headed to Ottawa early this afternoon, according to a Facebook page for the protest.

"We're going to make ourselves seen by those who don't see us when we march downtown," organizers wrote on Facebook.

A counter protest is also planned for this morning.

Mayor Valérie Plante said Friday that the city respects the right to protest, but that violence or blocking of streets with trucks will not be tolerated by authorities.

Montreal police say they are aware of the protest and will be ready to intervene if there are disruptions to traffic or other issues.

The protest comes after Quebec's health minister, Christian Dubé, said earlier this week that the government has not ruled out the possibility that vaccine mandates could be suspended at some point, should the province's public health authorities make that recommendation.

Quebec's interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, said the use of mandates will be reassessed after other COVID-119 restrictions are loosened on March 14.

Relaxed rules on private gatherings, restaurant dining, long-term care visits

Starting today, home gatherings no longer have any restrictions, though public health recommends having at most 10 people present, or three households.

In addition, restaurants are allowed to accommodate a maximum of 10 people, or the occupants of three households, per table as of today.

The relaxed rules are part of a phased re-opening that the Quebec government announced Tuesday. Organized sports matches, like hockey, will be allowed to resume, and gyms and spas will be allowed to open as of Monday, Feb. 14.

Almost all restrictions in Quebec to be lifted by March 14, Legault says Duration 2:02 Calling it a 'calculated risk to learn to live with the virus,' Quebec Premier François Legault outlined a series of dates to lift COVID-19 restrictions, with almost all being eliminated by mid-March. 2:02

People living in long-term care in Quebec will also be able to receive more visitors as of today, and will be able to leave their residences to go visit family and friends.

Until now, only certain caregivers who were registered on a list were allowed in, but now, anyone with a vaccine passport can go visit a senior in a home.

People living in provincially-funded care homes (CHSLDs) will be able to receive a maximum of two visitors per day, while those living in private long-term care homes (RPAs) will be allowed up to four visitors per day.

Visitors had been limited since the end of December, due to concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.

Old Brewery Mission winds down COVID-19 isolation shelter

Montreal's Old Brewery Mission says it's wrapping up operations at a soccer stadium which was being used as a shelter for homeless people with COVID-19.

The shelter was set up last month at the Stade de soccer de Montréal in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough, but the mission says the situation has now stabilized.

A temporary shelter was set up at the Stade de soccer de Montréal in the city's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough last month, for people experiencing homelessness who tested positive for COVID-19. (René Saint-Louis/Radio-Canada)

The Old Brewery Mission says it housed more than 300 people for stays ranging from 6 to 10 days.

A COVID-19 isolation zone for people living on the street will now resume at the Abri du Voyageur hotel in downtown Montreal.

Meanwhile, Quebec unveiled a new COVID-19 self-assessment tool Friday to help people determine whether they need to isolate based on their situation.

The site provides a recommendation on instructions to follow, depending on whether the person has symptoms compatible with COVID-19 or has been in contact with a positive case.

The health minister said the site is "one more tool to allow Quebecers to manage their own risk with respect to COVID."

Top COVID-19 stories