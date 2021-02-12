COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
So far, 48 presumptive and confirmed cases related to new coronavirus strains have been detected in Montreal
- Quebec reported 1,121 new cases on Thursday and 37 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 273,847 confirmed cases and 10,149 people have died.
- There are 874 people in hospital (a decrease of 44), including 143 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 5,409 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 272,332 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.8 per cent of the population.
- Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.
By the end of next week, the province wants to be able to screen 100 per cent of positive COVID-19 tests in the Montreal region in order to better detect new, more transmissible strains of the virus.
As of now, only five labs in the province can screen specifically for a mutation shared by the coronavirus variants that were initially reported in the United Kingdom and South Africa.
Overall case numbers have stabilized, and hospitalizations dipped below 900 for the first time in nearly two months, but there are concerns those numbers could spike again if the new variants are not detected quickly.
According to Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda, there were 48 presumptive or confirmed cases of the new, more contagious variants in Montreal as of Wednesday night.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Families of residents who died at CHSLD Herron are skeptical of the province's public inquiry.
- Finally reopening, museums look to give a boost to a weary public.
- The first report cards are in for Quebec students, and the results are worrisome.
- Quebec health minister orders external investigation into Manoir Liverpool residence.
- The pandemic is having a disproportionate impact on women.
- Should I wear a mask outdoors? Your COVID-19 questions answered
- Quebec signing more contracts with private clinics to help clear surgery waitlists.
- Cancer specialists are bracing for patients suffering from more advanced disease due to delays in screening and diagnostic testing during the pandemic.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
