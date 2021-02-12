COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 1,121 new cases on Thursday and 37 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 273,847 confirmed cases and 10,149 people have died.

There are 874 people in hospital (a decrease of 44), including 143 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

5,409 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 272,332 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.8 per cent of the population.

Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

By the end of next week, the province wants to be able to screen 100 per cent of positive COVID-19 tests in the Montreal region in order to better detect new, more transmissible strains of the virus.

As of now, only five labs in the province can screen specifically for a mutation shared by the coronavirus variants that were initially reported in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Overall case numbers have stabilized, and hospitalizations dipped below 900 for the first time in nearly two months, but there are concerns those numbers could spike again if the new variants are not detected quickly.

According to Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda, there were 48 presumptive or confirmed cases of the new, more contagious variants in Montreal as of Wednesday night.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Out of the Dark: Small steps CBC News Montreal Video 1:00 It can be tough to know at what point struggling with sadness becomes more than you can bear on your own. 1:00

