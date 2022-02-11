COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 2,312 people in hospital (a decrease of 36 from the previous day), including 173 in intensive care (an increase of two from the previous day).

The province reported 2,894 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 891,951* confirmed cases and 13,617 people have died.

The province also reported Thursday a total of 18,094,139 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 31,779 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 85 per cent have received two doses, and 48 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Staff at Montreal's Olympic Stadium and Palais des Congrès mass vaccination sites say they've been left twiddling their thumbs as demand for third doses wanes.

While both sites remain fully staffed, a staff member serves on average just two people per hour, according to Radio-Canada. This loss of momentum can be seen across Quebec.

The number of daily doses administered across the province exceeded 100,000 in mid-January, but that number has dropped to a third of that since early February.

According to Christian Merciari, spokesperson for the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, the situation isn't surprising.

"The same scenario occurred during the administration of the first and second doses," he explained. "At first, there was a lot of interest, but after a few weeks, we noticed a decrease in demand."

He also said the high infection rate across the province, driven by the Omicron variant, prompted people to postpone their appointment for a third dose. Public Health recommends waiting eight to 12 weeks to get boosted post infection.

Fifty-two percent of eligible Quebecers have not yet received their third dose. The province has said it will wait until all Quebecers have been given the chance to get one before requiring three doses to use its vaccination passport.

Data, transparency to live with the virus

Epidemiologists and other health experts say the government needs to give the population more data, and transparency, if it wants people to act responsibly while learning to live with COVID-19.

At a Tuesday news conference where he announced the lifting of most public health measures in the coming weeks, Premier François Legault said it will be up to each person to evaluate risk and decide what they are comfortable with.

But experts say when Quebec ended PCR testing for the general public in early January, it took away an important tool for assessing the spread of the disease.

Empowering individuals to make their own decisions is "a really, really important step forward," said Concordia University behavioural science Prof. Simon Bacon. However, "people haven't really been given the information and given the opportunity to really evaluate their risk and evaluate the risk of situations."

Dr. Christopher Labos, a Montreal epidemiologist and cardiologist, said he is optimistic about the province's reopening plan but said the government needs to pump the brakes if cases rise. And without accurate data, it won't know when those brakes should be applied.

St. Patrick's parade: Mayor crosses her fingers

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she's hopeful the city will be able to hold its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade this year.

The event, which draws thousands to the city's downtown core, has been cancelled two years in a row due to the pandemic. Plante said Thursday it is "quite early" to make a decision, given the pressure still on Quebec's hospitals.

"I'm crossing my fingers that it could work, and maybe we need to continue to think outside of the box, of what could be done so it could work," Plante said, speaking at a news conference Thursday.

"But it would mean so much to me and to so many people."

St. Patrick's Day is a little over a month away, on March 17.

Gradual loosening of restrictions over next month

While home gatherings will be allowed without restrictions, public health officials will recommend that those gatherings be limited to 10 people or members from no more than three different households. The measure come into effect on Saturday.

Restaurants will also be able to accommodate a maximum of 10 people per table. Bars will be allowed to reopen on Feb. 28 with capacity limits and some restrictions. Dancing will still be prohibited until March 14.

As of Feb. 21, all retail businesses will be allowed to reopen at full capacity. Places of worship will remain at 50 per cent capacity, but with a maximum of 500 people.

As of Monday, cinemas, theatres, concert halls and sports venues were allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 500 people (1,000 for outdoor events) and proof of vaccination is required for entry.

WATCH | Almost all restrictions in Quebec lifted by march:

Almost all restrictions in Quebec to be lifted by March 14, Legault says Duration 2:02 Calling it a 'calculated risk to learn to live with the virus,' Quebec Premier François Legault outlined a series of dates to lift COVID-19 restrictions, with almost all being eliminated by mid-March. 2:02

Top COVID-19 stories