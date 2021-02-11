COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 989 new cases on Wednesday and 34 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 272,726 confirmed cases and 10,112 people have died.

There are 918 people in hospital (a decrease of 22), including 148 in intensive care (an increase of three).

3,174 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 266,590 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for about three per cent of the population.

Quebecers have managed to keep the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for three consecutive days, but a possible spike in infections linked to the virus's variants is grabbing the attention of public health officials.

According to Montreal's public health director, there are at least 44 presumptive or confirmed cases of the new, more contagious variants in and around the city. Most of those infections are linked to the B117 strain that was initially discovered in the United Kingdom.

One of those cases was detected at Collège Stanislas, a private school in the Outremont borough, which suggests it may already be spreading in the community, according to Dr. Mylène Drouin.

"I think we may be missing some [variant cases] at the time we're speaking," Drouin said during Wednesday's news conference.

At the provincial level, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda are scheduled to provide an update at 1 p.m.

