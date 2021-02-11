Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

For three consecutive days, the province has reported fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19. However, there are concerns about a possible surge in infections linked to variants of the virus, especially in the Montreal area. Here's what you need to know.

Province's health minister and public health director will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here

There are growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus variants in Quebec, including in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 989 new cases on Wednesday and 34 more deaths. 
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 272,726 confirmed cases and 10,112  people have died.
  • There are 918 people in hospital (a decrease of 22), including 148 in intensive care (an increase of three).
  • 3,174 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 266,590 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for about three per cent of the population.
  • Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

Quebecers have managed to keep the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for three consecutive days, but a possible spike in infections linked to the virus's variants is grabbing the attention of public health officials.

According to Montreal's public health director, there are at least 44 presumptive or confirmed cases of the new, more contagious variants in and around the city. Most of those infections are linked to the B117 strain that was initially discovered  in the United Kingdom.  

One of those cases was detected at Collège Stanislas, a private school in the Outremont borough, which suggests it may already be spreading in the community, according to Dr. Mylène Drouin.

"I think we may be missing some [variant cases] at the time we're speaking," Drouin said during Wednesday's news conference.

At the provincial level, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda are scheduled to provide an update at 1 p.m. You can watch it here. 

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

 

