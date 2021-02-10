COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 826 new cases on Tuesday and 32 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 271 737 confirmed cases and 10 078 people have died.

There are 940 people in hospital (a decrease of 29), including 145 in intensive care (a decrease of 15).

2,816 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. A total of 262,594 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.

Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

The situation in Quebec is improving, and many businesses have reopened, but the premier says Quebecers will know more soon about the government's plan to prevent a surge in cases during March break.

Since the virus's first wave, the government has been reluctant to have roadblocks installed, but Legault acknowledged that they may be needed during that week.

"Usually, there's this kind of big soup, a big mix [of people] during March break," Premier François Legault said during Tuesday's news conference. "I want to repeat to parents that it's not the time to organize activities with other families, and it's also not the time to ask those who are 65 and older to babysit the kids."

The province is also dealing with cases of transmissible variants of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, it announced two people living in Abitibi-Témiscamingue tested positive for the variant first reported in South Africa. Those cases are in addition to the eight cases of the variant that was initially discovered in the U.K.

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, will provide an update for the region. You can watch it here at 1:30 p.m.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

