COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Government is not ruling out roadblocks to discourage illegal gatherings during March break
- Quebec reported 826 new cases on Tuesday and 32 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 271 737 confirmed cases and 10 078 people have died.
- There are 940 people in hospital (a decrease of 29), including 145 in intensive care (a decrease of 15).
- 2,816 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. A total of 262,594 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.
The situation in Quebec is improving, and many businesses have reopened, but the premier says Quebecers will know more soon about the government's plan to prevent a surge in cases during March break.
Since the virus's first wave, the government has been reluctant to have roadblocks installed, but Legault acknowledged that they may be needed during that week.
"Usually, there's this kind of big soup, a big mix [of people] during March break," Premier François Legault said during Tuesday's news conference. "I want to repeat to parents that it's not the time to organize activities with other families, and it's also not the time to ask those who are 65 and older to babysit the kids."
The province is also dealing with cases of transmissible variants of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, it announced two people living in Abitibi-Témiscamingue tested positive for the variant first reported in South Africa. Those cases are in addition to the eight cases of the variant that was initially discovered in the U.K.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
