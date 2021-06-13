COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 2,888 people in hospital (a decrease of seven from the previous day), including 223 in intensive care (a decrease of 10 from the previous day).

The province reported 2,423 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 861,891 confirmed cases and 13,223 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 17,685,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 42,063 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 84 per cent have received two doses, and 45 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec's National Assembly resumes its session today, and politicians are expected to pounce on Premier François Legault's ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party for its recent handling of the pandemic.

The CAQ government experienced a rare dip in popularity over the last month as the fifth wave of the pandemic took hold.

Legault imposed and then withdrew an unpopular curfew and introduced more lockdown measures. The health-care system has been forced to postpone thousand of surgeries. His director of public health resigned. And Legault proposed a "health tax" for unvaccinated Quebecers that has been criticized.

University unions buying PPE for students

Student unions at Concordia University say they are spending thousands to purchase N95 masks for students, saying their administration is failing in its responsibility to create a safe working environment.

In-person classes will resume at the university on Thursday. Currently, only procedural masks are distributed to students on campus.

"Concordia should be the ones doing the mask distribution," said Jonathan Llewellyn, the vice-president of the Teaching and Research Assistants at Concordia (TRAC).

TRAC has already purchased roughly a thousand masks for its members.

The Concordia Student Union, which represents undergraduates, is also in a race to purchase N95 masks. Because of supply issues, they will be prioritizing them for high-risk students first, such as those who are immunocompromised.

"The main issue is stocking. They're in stock for five minutes and then they're gone," said Hannah Jamet-Lange, the academic and advocacy co-ordinator with the union.

The student societies that represent undergraduate and graduate students at McGill University and the union representing that school's support staff have also purchased respirator-style masks since classes resumed Jan 24.

Mandatory vaccination for some hotel workers

A number of hotels in Canada are implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination among their employees, including some of the most popular hotels in Quebec.

The Fairmont chain is now demanding its employees be fully vaccinated by April 11. That includes about 500 employees at Quebec City's iconic Château Frontenac, as well as the the Manoir Richelieu in the Charlevoix.

André Roy, the Quebec representative with the Quebec Hospitality Association, said the goal is to protect hotel employees and clientele.

Those who don't want to get vaccinated must provide two negative tests per week, at their expense, to stay on the job.

