COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Province to resume some surgeries thanks to recent downward trend in hospitalizations
- Quebec reported 1,223 new cases on Sunday and 31 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 262,583 confirmed cases and 9,794 people have died.
- There are 1,136 people in hospital (a decrease of 27), including 191 in intensive care (a decrease of 10).
- 84 doses of vaccine were administered Friday. A total of 238,227 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.79 per cent of the population.
- Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19 in the past year? Send us a note if you'd like to share their story
Health Minister Christian Dubé says the province will resume some of the surgeries that were put off in December.
Hospitals were ordered to scale back surgeries and other services to ensure the health-care network wasn't overwhelmed as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 started to spike before the holidays.
But the numbers are coming down. Data reported by Quebec on Sunday shows the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 dropped for a fifth straight day, and intensive care bed occupancy declined for the fourth day in a row.
That downward trend means surgeries can resume where possible, Dubé said in a tweet Sunday.
Radio-Canada is reporting the government is studying the possibility of extending the curfew past Feb. 8, and allowing some non-essential businesses to reopen in the second week of February, with specific sanitary measures in place.
Legault and other top officials have attributed the recent decrease in cases to the curfew, which as been in place since Jan. 9.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Why is there no flu amid so many COVID cases? Your COVID-19 questions answered
- Quebec is devoting more resources toward testing for variants of COVID-19.
- A beadwork challenge is bringing Kahnawake together amid COVID-19 restrictions.
- Montréal-Nord is still reeling from COVID-19 and community groups say residents feel abandoned.
- CBC's interactive coronavirus tracker with cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across Canada.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.