COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,223 new cases on Sunday and 31 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 262,583 confirmed cases and 9,794 people have died.

There are 1,136 people in hospital (a decrease of 27), including 191 in intensive care (a decrease of 10).

84 doses of vaccine were administered Friday. A total of 238,227 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.79 per cent of the population.

Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19 in the past year? Send us a note if you'd like to share their story

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the province will resume some of the surgeries that were put off in December.

Hospitals were ordered to scale back surgeries and other services to ensure the health-care network wasn't overwhelmed as hospitalizations due to COVID-19 started to spike before the holidays.

But the numbers are coming down. Data reported by Quebec on Sunday shows the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 dropped for a fifth straight day, and intensive care bed occupancy declined for the fourth day in a row.

That downward trend means surgeries can resume where possible, Dubé said in a tweet Sunday.

Radio-Canada is reporting the government is studying the possibility of extending the curfew past Feb. 8, and allowing some non-essential businesses to reopen in the second week of February, with specific sanitary measures in place.

Legault and other top officials have attributed the recent decrease in cases to the curfew, which as been in place since Jan. 9.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Top COVID-19 stories today