Quebec government says it's ready to handle any economic fallout from COVID-19

Quebec's finance minister sought to reassure the public that the province will be able to weather the global economic uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus a day before he unveils spending for the next fiscal year.

Eric Girard would not divulge any details of the provincial budget, which is set to be announced Tuesday, but he said the province's finances are strong enough to deal with any economic fallout that may result from COVID-19.

Stock markets have plunged due to concerns about the impact that the virus is having on the global economy. On Monday alone, the TSX fell more than 10 per cent.

Girard explained that the budget was finalized three weeks ago and did not have any specific measures in place for the virus, but he said the government's finances are such that it would be well-equipped to handle any economic emergency.

"The Quebec economy's going to be resilient in the face of these challenges," said Girard.

"The budget is a structural plan to improve the competitiveness of businesses, to help the economy reach its full potential, to invest in services, health care and education. We're doing that."

Girard said that the surpluses the government has accumulated in recent years would alleviate any economic strain the virus could put on the province's markets.

"If private demand is weak and we need to support with more public spending, we have the capabilities to do that in due time," said Girard.

But that isn't good enough for Liberal finance critic Carlos Leitão. Leitão is calling on the government to develop a special contingency fund of $1 billion to battle COVID-19.

"Public health should not be constrained by any sort of financial constraint. If public health needs 'x' millions of dollars to create special clinics or special tests or whatever it is, they should have all the funds that they need," Leitão said.

"This is not an issue that should be prone to partisan politics."

Leitão said the $1 billion contingency fund he is calling for would also help protect the government in case of a supply shock effect.

"All numbers will be revealed tomorrow. With respect to the suggestion for the $1 billion contingency, the numbers were finalized three weeks ago, so last-minute ideas or interesting suggestions are not applicable at this point," Girard said.

Increase in spending

Quebec Premier François Legault said there will be an increase in investments in this year's budget. He said that would also help to soften the blow of any COVID-19 effects.

"In the budget, we planned significant expenses for the operations of larger ministries, we also planned for significant expenses in infrastructure," Legault said. "I think the government has to make an effort to stimulate the economy in this period of economic uncertainty."

Legault said these increases in spending would be higher than the inflation rate.

Girard dawned a new pair of skating blades as he met with reporters Monday. He said the blades were symbolic of two points: Quebec is ready to speed things up and catch up with Ontario's economy and that he is making an effort to be more conscious of the environment.

"Instead of changing skates completely, I chose to change only the blades," Girard said.