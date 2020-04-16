Skip to Main Content
First Quebec doctor dies of COVID-19
Montreal·Breaking

First Quebec doctor dies of COVID-19

The 44-year-old specialist, who worked in community health in the Montérégie region, was not infected on the job, said Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The Montérégie specialist, 44, was not infected on the job, said Quebec's public health director

CBC News ·
The first health-care worker in Quebec has died of COVID-19 — a 44-year-old doctor working on Montreal's South Shore. The doctor did not contract the illness while working in the health-care system, Quebec's public health director said. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

A 44-year-old specialist from Quebec's Montérégie region has become the first medical doctor in Quebec known to have died of complications of COVID-19.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, confirmed the doctor's death at the province's daily briefing on the pandemic Thursday.

He said the doctor had not been treating patients.

"So this was not transmitted in the health-care system," Arruda said.

The investigation into the doctor's death will follow the same protocol as all other fatalities in Quebec, he said.

Arruda said if nothing else, the man's death should serve as a reminder that "the virus can hit anywhere."

"It tells us we are all vulnerable, and it's important to respect the rules," Arruda said.

The president of the federation of Quebec specialists, Diane Francoeur, said in a tweet that the doctor had worked in the community health sector.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories