COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Saturday
Province won't update report on COVID-19 cases until Sunday
- Quebec reported 2,349 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 more deaths on Thursday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 185,872 confirmed cases and 7,913 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,052 people in hospital (a decrease of 15) including 146 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- A total of 3,942 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday; 11,171 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
The Quebec government will resume reporting new COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sunday.
Montreal police and Longueuil police have said they will not comment on the number of fines handed out for illegal gatherings before next Monday.
The province's last seven coronavirus updates, which include data for the period of Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, show an average of 2,120 confirmed cases per day. As of the last update, there were 1,052 people in hospital.
Quebec hospitals risk running out of beds by Jan. 12 due to an overflow of COVID-19 patients, according to a government research centre's projections.
For the first time, the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS) expects COVID-19 patients to push hospitals to capacity in the coming weeks.
Hospitalizations in the Montreal area have more than doubled in the past month.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
