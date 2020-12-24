COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 2,349 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 more deaths on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 185,872 confirmed cases and 7,913 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,052 people in hospital (a decrease of 15) including 146 in intensive care (an increase of four).

A total of 3,942 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday; 11,171 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Quebec hospitals risk running out of beds by Jan. 12 due to an overflow of COVID-19 patients, according to a government research centre's projections.

For the first time, the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS) expects COVID-19 patients to push hospitals to capacity in the coming weeks.

Hospitalizations in the Montreal area have more than doubled in the past month.



The Quebec government won't be reporting new COVID-19 cases and deaths until Sunday.

Top COVID-19 stories today