COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
In most recent update, the province reported 74 new deaths
- Quebec reported 2,247 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 more deaths on Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 183,523 confirmed cases and 7,867 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,067 people in hospital (an increase of 12) including 142 in intensive care (an increase of five).
- A total of 1,891 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday; 7,229 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Today is your last chance to shop at a retail store that does not sell essential goods, as the province is getting ready for its strictest lockdown since the spring.
Most retail businesses will be closed between Christmas Day and Jan. 11.
Many regions are under red-zone restrictions — including the Montreal and Quebec City areas that have been designated red since Oct. 1 — which means restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms, museums and theatres are closed.
The province's goal is to slow the spread of the virus, a task that's become increasingly difficult since the holiday restrictions were announced.
In its latest update, the province reported 74 new deaths from COVID-19, and Quebec has recorded an average of more than 2,000 confirmed cases per day in the last week.
Meanwhile, Quebec's vaccination campaign is gradually picking up, with 21 sites around the province this week.
On Wednesday, Health Canada approved its second COVID-19 vaccine in two weeks, and 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in the country by the end of the year.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A rapid test very reliable when used on symptomatic patients, Quebec scientists find.
- Health Canada approves the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
- Older caregivers of CHSLD residents are now part of the first group to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Quebec sets new record for COVID-19 cases amid pockets of resistance to safety measures.
- VIDEO | Getting through the holidays during a pandemic.
- Can I get my fridge repaired? Answers to your questions about Quebec's new COVID restrictions.
- What we know about Quebec's vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.