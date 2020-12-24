COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 2,247 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 more deaths on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 183,523 confirmed cases and 7,867 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,067 people in hospital (an increase of 12) including 142 in intensive care (an increase of five).

A total of 1,891 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday; 7,229 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Today is your last chance to shop at a retail store that does not sell essential goods, as the province is getting ready for its strictest lockdown since the spring.

Most retail businesses will be closed between Christmas Day and Jan. 11.

Many regions are under red-zone restrictions — including the Montreal and Quebec City areas that have been designated red since Oct. 1 — which means restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms, museums and theatres are closed.

The province's goal is to slow the spread of the virus, a task that's become increasingly difficult since the holiday restrictions were announced.

In its latest update, the province reported 74 new deaths from COVID-19, and Quebec has recorded an average of more than 2,000 confirmed cases per day in the last week.

Meanwhile, Quebec's vaccination campaign is gradually picking up, with 21 sites around the province this week.

On Wednesday, Health Canada approved its second COVID-19 vaccine in two weeks, and 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in the country by the end of the year.

