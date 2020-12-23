COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 2,183 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 181,276 confirmed cases and 7,794 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,055 people in hospital (an increase of 7) including 137 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).

A total of 437 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Monday; 5,273 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Quebec's most recent coronavirus update included a record-breaking total of 2,183 new infections, rounding out the daily average of cases in the last week to exactly 2,000.

Those numbers, as well as the growing death toll and the persistent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations prompted the province's premier and opposition party leaders to unite on Tuesday.

They pleaded with Quebecers to do their part during the holidays to slow down the spread of the virus and help reduce the strain on the health-care system and its workers.

The province is expanding its vaccination campaign this week. Today, it's the Laval region's turn, with health-care workers in long-term care homes and some private seniors' residences being inoculated.

Once Laval's regional health authority gets the go-ahead to ship the doses elsewhere on its territory, people living in those homes will also get their shots.

