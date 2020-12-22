COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 2,108 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 179,093 confirmed cases and 7,766 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,048 people in hospital (an increase of 38) including 146 in intensive care.

A total of 115 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday; 4,831 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

With the province's holiday shutdown approaching, its epidemiological situation is worsening, with COVID-19 case totals climbing above 2,000 each of the last three days.

According to the most recent update, there are also 1,058 people in hospital due to the virus.

As of this Friday, most retail businesses will be closed until at least Jan. 11.

At least 4,800 Quebecers have been given their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This week, the province is expanding its vaccination campaign to 21 centres across Quebec.

Quebec's premier François Legault will provide an update at 1 p.m. This time, however, he will be joined by Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé, Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade and Parti Québécois leader Paul St Pierre Plamondon.

