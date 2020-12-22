COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Premier will provide update, joined by opposition party leaders
- Quebec reported 2,108 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths on Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 179,093 confirmed cases and 7,766 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,048 people in hospital (an increase of 38) including 146 in intensive care.
A total of 115 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Sunday; 4,831 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
With the province's holiday shutdown approaching, its epidemiological situation is worsening, with COVID-19 case totals climbing above 2,000 each of the last three days.
According to the most recent update, there are also 1,058 people in hospital due to the virus.
As of this Friday, most retail businesses will be closed until at least Jan. 11.
At least 4,800 Quebecers have been given their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. This week, the province is expanding its vaccination campaign to 21 centres across Quebec.
Quebec's premier François Legault will provide an update at 1 p.m. This time, however, he will be joined by Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé, Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade and Parti Québécois leader Paul St Pierre Plamondon.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Older caregivers of CHSLD residents are now part of the first group to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Quebec sets new record for COVID-19 cases amid pockets of resistance to safety measures.
- VIDEO | Getting through the holidays during a pandemic.
- Can I get my fridge repaired? Answers to your questions about Quebec's new COVID restrictions.
- What we know about Quebec's vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.