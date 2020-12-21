COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 2,146 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 176,985 confirmed cases and 7,736 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,010 people in hospital (an increase of five) including 146 in intensive care (an increase of four).

A total of 719 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday; 4,716 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Quebec's unprecedented COVID-19 vaccination campaign is pushing forward today with 21 centres opening across the province aimed at inoculating the highest priority residents.

Montreal will have the heaviest concentration of vaccination centres with five different locations just in the city. There will also be centres in the surrounding area, such as in the Laurentians and Montérégie.

There will be four centres in the Quebec City area, with two locations on each side of the St. Lawrence River.

