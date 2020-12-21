COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
21 more vaccination centres are opening across the province today
- Quebec reported 2,146 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths on Sunday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 176,985 confirmed cases and 7,736 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,010 people in hospital (an increase of five) including 146 in intensive care (an increase of four).
A total of 719 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday; 4,716 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
Quebec's unprecedented COVID-19 vaccination campaign is pushing forward today with 21 centres opening across the province aimed at inoculating the highest priority residents.
Montreal will have the heaviest concentration of vaccination centres with five different locations just in the city. There will also be centres in the surrounding area, such as in the Laurentians and Montérégie.
There will be four centres in the Quebec City area, with two locations on each side of the St. Lawrence River.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
