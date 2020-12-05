COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,345 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 147,877 confirmed cases and 7,183 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 761 people in hospital (an increase of 24), including 97 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

Coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in many parts of Eastern Quebec and on Monday most of the Lower St. Lawrence region will be designated a 'red' or high-alert area.

The news is not entirely unexpected, according to civic leaders in that part of the province.

"The reality is people are still travelling a lot between regions," Sayabec Mayor Marcel Belzile told Radio-Canada.

Places like Rimouski-Neigette, La Mitis, Matane and La Matapédia have seen worrying increases in cases and will be designated as red zones beginning tomorrow at midnight, the province announced Friday.

A series of restrictions will go into effect when that happens, although those concerning schools and sports will come into force on Dec 9.

The sparsely populated Lower St. Lawrence reported 27 outbreaks of COVID-19 on Friday, with the province as a whole chalking up 1,345 new infections. That continues the weeks-long trend of hovering near, and mostly over, 1,000 cases per day.

Soaring numbers this week prompted Premier François Legault to tear up the 'moral contract' he'd proposed to Quebecers in order to have pared-down Christmas gatherings.

He was still hopeful as late as Tuesday, but in the two days that followed, the province reported combined totals of 2,984 new infections and 73 deaths, with the number of people in hospital due to the virus climbing well above 700.

Ten-person gatherings will still be allowed in the province's handful of yellow zones. In the dwindling number of orange zones, people will be able to get together in groups of six.

Starting today, inspectors and police will be more visible in malls and shops to make sure businesses are complying with public health measures during the busy holiday shopping season.

Those who do not comply face fines of up to $6,000, or could be closed altogether.

