COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
New infections are continuing to proliferate in eastern Quebec, where 'red zone' measures are being applied
- Quebec reported 1,345 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Friday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 147,877 confirmed cases and 7,183 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 761 people in hospital (an increase of 24), including 97 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in many parts of Eastern Quebec and on Monday most of the Lower St. Lawrence region will be designated a 'red' or high-alert area.
The news is not entirely unexpected, according to civic leaders in that part of the province.
"The reality is people are still travelling a lot between regions," Sayabec Mayor Marcel Belzile told Radio-Canada.
Places like Rimouski-Neigette, La Mitis, Matane and La Matapédia have seen worrying increases in cases and will be designated as red zones beginning tomorrow at midnight, the province announced Friday.
A series of restrictions will go into effect when that happens, although those concerning schools and sports will come into force on Dec 9.
The sparsely populated Lower St. Lawrence reported 27 outbreaks of COVID-19 on Friday, with the province as a whole chalking up 1,345 new infections. That continues the weeks-long trend of hovering near, and mostly over, 1,000 cases per day.
Soaring numbers this week prompted Premier François Legault to tear up the 'moral contract' he'd proposed to Quebecers in order to have pared-down Christmas gatherings.
He was still hopeful as late as Tuesday, but in the two days that followed, the province reported combined totals of 2,984 new infections and 73 deaths, with the number of people in hospital due to the virus climbing well above 700.
Ten-person gatherings will still be allowed in the province's handful of yellow zones. In the dwindling number of orange zones, people will be able to get together in groups of six.
Starting today, inspectors and police will be more visible in malls and shops to make sure businesses are complying with public health measures during the busy holiday shopping season.
Those who do not comply face fines of up to $6,000, or could be closed altogether.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The pandemic is taking a toll on Quebec's collective mental health. Here's what you can do about it.
- A mayor in the Laurentians is urging Montrealers not to come north to hold large gatherings.
- How Quebec is finally using rapid testing to screen for COVID-19.
- A majority of Canadians are open to getting COVID-19 vaccine, but many want to wait.
- The province is cracking down on crowded malls and stores during the holidays.
- The Maimonides Geriatric Centre transferred most of its patients with COVID-19 to local hospitals.
- Your scarf is not a facemask — and other COVID-19 winter rules from Montreal Public Health.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.