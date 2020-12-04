COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 1,470 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 146,532 confirmed cases and 7,155 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 737 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 99 in intensive care (no change).

Within 48 hours, the province's premier had seen enough, and Christmas gatherings in Quebec's red zones were cancelled.

On Tuesday, François Legault gave himself up to 10 days to decide if people would be allowed to gather twice in groups of 10 between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

In the two days that followed, the province reported combined totals of 2,984 new infections and 73 deaths, with the number of people in hospital due to the virus climbing well above 700.

Ten-person gatherings will still be allowed in the province's yellow zones. In the orange zones, people will be able to get together in groups of six.

On Thursday, the province did not announce new measures to help contain the spread of the virus.

Starting today, however, inspectors and police will be more visible in malls and shops to make sure businesses are complying with public health measures during the busy holiday shopping season.

Those who do not comply face fines of up to $6,000, or could be closed altogether.

