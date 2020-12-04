COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Starting today, police and workplace inspectors are expected to be more visible in shopping malls
- Quebec reported 1,470 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths on Thursday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 146,532 confirmed cases and 7,155 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 737 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 99 in intensive care (no change).
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Within 48 hours, the province's premier had seen enough, and Christmas gatherings in Quebec's red zones were cancelled.
On Tuesday, François Legault gave himself up to 10 days to decide if people would be allowed to gather twice in groups of 10 between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.
In the two days that followed, the province reported combined totals of 2,984 new infections and 73 deaths, with the number of people in hospital due to the virus climbing well above 700.
Ten-person gatherings will still be allowed in the province's yellow zones. In the orange zones, people will be able to get together in groups of six.
On Thursday, the province did not announce new measures to help contain the spread of the virus.
Starting today, however, inspectors and police will be more visible in malls and shops to make sure businesses are complying with public health measures during the busy holiday shopping season.
Those who do not comply face fines of up to $6,000, or could be closed altogether.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A majority of Canadians are open to getting COVID-19 vaccine, but many want to wait.
- Quebec's premier says holiday gatherings may need to be cancelled.
- The province is cracking down on crowded malls and stores during the holidays.
- The Maimonides Geriatric Centre transferred most of its patients with COVID-19 to local hospitals.
- The federal government has extended existing international travel restrictions until Dec. 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Your scarf is not a facemask — and other COVID-19 winter rules from Montreal Public Health.
- The province is expected to announce guidelines this week for holiday gatherings involving seniors living in long-term care homes.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
