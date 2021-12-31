COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 14,188 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and nine new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 586,607 confirmed cases and 11,711 people have died.

There are 939 people in hospital (an increase of 135 from the previous day), including 138 in intensive care (an increase of 16).

The province has administered 14,995,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, 82 per cent has received two doses, and 15 per cent have received three doses.

*Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays. It will not be publishing daily COVID-19 data on Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2.

Quebec is once again imposing a curfew in an effort to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, as well as closing restaurant dining rooms, delaying the reopening of schools and closing non-essential businesses on Sundays.

Indoor gatherings involving more than one household bubble will also be prohibited. The new restrictions will take effect Friday evening at 5 p.m.

Premier François Legault also said his government is looking into the possibility of expanding the reach of its vaccine passport so it is required to access more places and stores.

The goal is to protect the unvaccinated against themselves, Legault explained, as they account for only about 10 per cent of the population, but half of hospitalizations. That means unvaccinated adults are 10 times more likely to end up in hospital if they catch COVID-19, he said.



"I understand that there is a certain anger in the population toward the unvaccinated," said Legault, but there is no question of ceasing their treatment if they end up in hospital.

Record number of kids in hospital with COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Quebec, the number of children in hospital with the virus has gone up as well.

But experts are urging parents not to panic, as children are not necessarily in hospital due to a severe case of the virus.

"A lot of children who are being admitted for other reasons are testing positive for COVID-19 by PCR test at the time of their admission, even though COVID-19 is not the actual cause or reason for them being hospitalized," said Dr. Jesse Papenburg, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Montreal Children's Hospital.

Papenburg attributes the rise in numbers to rampant community transmission of Omicron, and he says it's important to continue to encourage parents and their children to get vaccinated for "protection against severe disease."

As Omicron often presents as a typical winter cold or the flu, experts are advising parents to get their child tested if they have symptoms such as a runny nose or cough, and keep them isolated pending a negative rapid or PCR test.

Experts are asking parents to use their judgment about the use of emergency departments and are encouraging young people to follow public measures.

Total hospitalizations could double within 3 weeks

The province's health-care institute released its latest hospitalization projections Thursday. Models based on data collected between Dec. 18 and 24 show that both the number intensive-care patients and total hospitalizations could double within three weeks.

Of the new cases confirmed this week, 643 are at high risk of hospitalization, including 191 needing intensive care. Most patients (64 per cent) live in the greater Montreal area, and people age 70 and over represent 49 per cent of hospitalizations.

The number of cases in the province continues to spike, with a 172 per cent increase compared to the previous week. The spike in cases is most noticeable among 18- to 39- year-olds (+298 per cent).

The strain on the health-care system has led Quebec to create a four-level system determining when health-care workers who have tested positive for the disease can return to work.

No more rapid tests in Quebec pharmacies

Quebec pharmacies have run out of rapid tests, according to a group representing pharmacist-owners, the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires.

The association's president told Radio-Canada that more rapid tests likely won't be available until next week, and when those tests will be delivered has yet to be confirmed.

"It does not help to contact us to try to get some," said Benoit Morin. "There are none at the moment."

Montreal hotel for homeless population

The city of Montreal has requisitioned a hotel to help alleviate pressure on the health-care network and support community organizations accommodating COVID-19 patients who are experiencing homelessness.



The hotel, run by the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and the Old Brewery Mission, will offer 111 places to those living with homelessness who have tested positive for COVID-19 and do not need to be hospitalized, as well as those awaiting test results and those in need of a place to self-isolate.

Top COVID-19 stories