COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Air passengers entering Canada will soon need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the country.

Testing negative will be required for international travellers coming to Canada

Passengers are shown in the international arrivals hall at Montreal-Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Tuesday, December 29, 2020. The federal government announced that travellers will soon need to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding their flight. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 2,511 new cases on Wednesday and 41 more deaths, 10 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 199,822 confirmed cases and 8,165 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers
  • There are 1,211 people in hospital (an increase of 80), including 152 in intensive care (an increase of four).
  • 2,739 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 25,315.
Air passengers entering Canada will soon need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the country.

Under the new protocol, travellers must receive a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within a 72-hour period prior to boarding a plane. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he expects the new rule will be in force within a week.

Provinces including Quebec have been asking for mandatory testing before travellers who spent the holiday season abroad board their flight back home. 

The measure does not replace the federal government's mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

