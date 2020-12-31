COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 2,511 new cases on Wednesday and 41 more deaths, 10 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 199,822 confirmed cases and 8,165 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,211 people in hospital (an increase of 80), including 152 in intensive care (an increase of four).

2,739 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 25,315.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Air passengers entering Canada will soon need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the country.

Under the new protocol, travellers must receive a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within a 72-hour period prior to boarding a plane. Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he expects the new rule will be in force within a week.

Provinces including Quebec have been asking for mandatory testing before travellers who spent the holiday season abroad board their flight back home.

The measure does not replace the federal government's mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Top COVID-19 stories today