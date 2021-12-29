COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 13,149 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 572,419 confirmed cases and 11,702 people have died.

There are 804 people in hospital (an increase of 102 from the previous day), including 122 in intensive care (an increase of seven).

The province has administered 14,900,242 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, 82 per cent has received two doses, and 14 per cent have received three doses.

*Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays. It will not be publishing daily COVID-19 data on Dec. 24, 25, and 26, as well as Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2.

Quebec released a four-stage contingency plan about allowing some essential workers who tested positive for COVID-19 — or have been in close contact with a confirmed case — to remain on the job.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday that asymptomatic health-care staff who tested positive for the virus would be able to return to work in order to protect hospital capacity.

The directive also applies to employees in sectors outside the health sector, including those in public security, the police force, firefighters, and paramedics, as well as public transit, snow removal and food processing.

The province says bringing an infected or exposed worker out of isolation should only be done as a last resort to keep essential services which, if disrupted, might endanger public health and safety.

Website for screening appointment down

Quebec's website to book appointments for a COVID-19 PCR test is down, after issues caused clinics to severely over-book appointments as they struggle to keep up with high demand.

Early Thursday morning, an alert still warns the site is currently undergoing maintenance and should be available shortly.

This comes after a clinic in Laval suddenly had an extra 1,200 appointments booked for one time slot on Wednesday. The clinic, located at city hall, was forced to turn hundreds of people away.

Laval police were called to the scene to deal with the crowd, but made no arrests.

The Laval site is currently operating without access to its appointment system and is evaluating people's need for tests on a case-by-case basis.

The province reminds people that screening at a screening centre should only be considered if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and you cannot take a rapid test.

No more rapid tests in Quebec pharmacies

Quebec pharmacies have run out of rapid tests, according to a group representing pharmacist-owners, the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires.

The association's president told Radio-Canada that more rapid tests likely won't be available until next week, and when those tests will be delivered has yet to be confirmed.

"It does not help to contact us to try to get some," said Benoit Morin. "There are none at the moment."

Cases soar in Magdalen Islands and Gaspésie

The regional health authority in the Magdalen Islands is reporting 38 active cases of COVID-19. This is a new record for the region, which had only about 50 cases during the entire pandemic before this new wave.

"It's bringing us to an extreme vigilance," said the CISSS des Îles president Sophie Doucet during a news conference Wednesday.

Health authorities in Gaspésie and the Magdalen Islands are now asking those who tested positive to inform their close contacts, because they no longer have the capacity to do contact tracing for everyone.

Health officials say there is some good news as well. 22,526 Gaspésie residents got a booster shot, hospitalization for COVID-19 remains low in both regions, and the rapid surge in cases hasn't impacted services yet.

