COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Quebec wants rapid testing, stronger quarantine enforcement for travellers
- Quebec reported 2,511 new cases on Wednesday and 41 more deaths, 10 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 199,822 confirmed cases and 8,165 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,211 people in hospital (an increase of 80), including 152 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- 2,739 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 25,315.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Quebec wants travellers returning home after spending the holidays abroad to be tested for COVID-19 before hopping on their return flight, and once again upon their arrival, the provincial health minister said.
Saying the situation in Quebec hospitals is "critical," particularly in the Montreal area, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced he is asking the federal government for stricter rules around international travel, including the use of rapid tests and stronger enforcement of the 14-day quarantine required by law.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec points to COVID-19 vaccine maker's rules as reason for slower than planned rollout.
- Despite premier's calls to stay home, Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand vacations in Barbados.
- First case of U.K.'s coronavirus variant detected in Quebec.
- What's essential anyway? Confusion reigns over holiday COVID-19 restrictions.
- Montreal hospitals risk running out of beds for COVID-19 patients by mid-January, projections warn.
- VIDEO | Getting through the holidays during a pandemic.
- Can I get my fridge repaired? Answers to your questions about Quebec's new COVID restrictions.
- What we know about Quebec's vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
