COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 2,511 new cases on Wednesday and 41 more deaths, 10 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 199,822 confirmed cases and 8,165 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,211 people in hospital (an increase of 80), including 152 in intensive care (an increase of four).

2,739 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 25,315.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Quebec wants travellers returning home after spending the holidays abroad to be tested for COVID-19 before hopping on their return flight, and once again upon their arrival, the provincial health minister said.

Saying the situation in Quebec hospitals is "critical," particularly in the Montreal area, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced he is asking the federal government for stricter rules around international travel, including the use of rapid tests and stronger enforcement of the 14-day quarantine required by law.

