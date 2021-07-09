COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 1,146 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and two new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 450,513 confirmed cases and 11,583 people have died.

There are 227 people in hospital (a decrease of 12), including 53 in intensive care (an increase of one).

The province has administered 13,665,978 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 26,563 doses in the last 24 hours.

85 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Note: Quebec's vaccination rate has been adjusted to include five- to 11-year-olds, causing the overall percentage to drop. Vaccinations for the group began last week.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Despite rising caseloads and concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Quebec government has no plans to drop the minimum age to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — at least, not yet.

Starting this month, Ontario will make a third dose available to all residents aged 50 and older. In Alberta, anyone above the age of 18 will be eligible.

Premier François Legault said he is continuing to follow the guidance of public health, who recommend a third dose only for those above 70.

"If they change their mind, I'll change the way we proceed," he said. "But right now, we say: it's necessary only for people over 70 years old."

Legault said he will make an announcement about measures for the holiday season next week.

Rapid tests for daycare parents

Parents who have children in Quebec's public or subsidized daycare network will soon be able to test their children for COVID-19 at home.

Families will start receiving the rapid home tests through their daycares on Monday. The hope is to prevent outbreaks by allowing parents to test children with symptoms at home.

If a child tests positive, the family must go to a designated screening centre to confirm the results with a laboratory test.

In all, 1.5 million tests are expected to be distributed across the province.

Hospitalizations expected to rise in coming weeks

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are expected to rise across the province, a government health-care research institute said Thursday.

The number of cases has nearly doubled over the past month, which could correspond to a 30 per cent increase in hospitalizations, the institute, known by its French acronym INESSS, said in a projections report released Thursday.

Those aged 70 and over represent 35 per cent of all hospitalizations in the province, though the number of cases in intensive care has remained stable.

While the increase in cases can be seen across all age groups, young people aged 12 to 17 have been hit the hardest, with cases in that age group increasing by 53 per cent.

The current projections do not account for the omicron variant. The institute said the effect of omicron will be incorporated "when reliable estimates of its transmissibility, severity and [vaccine efficacy] are known."

Virus detected in deer east of Montreal

For the first time, the virus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in wildlife in Canada.

Three white-tailed deer in Quebec's Estrie region were found to be carrying SARS-CoV-2. The deer the samples were taken from appeared to be healthy and showed no signs of the disease.

The virus SARS-CoV-2 was found in three white-tailed deer in Quebec's Estrie region. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Catherine Soos, a specialist in wildlife health with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the deer may be able to carry the virus without showing symptoms, much like how some humans can carry the virus and remain asymptomatic.

This is the first time the virus has been found in wild animals in Canada, though globally it has already infected various species that are domesticated or kept in captivity, including farmed mink, cats and dogs, and animals in zoos such as tigers, gorillas, cougars and otters.

Legault 'optimistic' about holidays, despite cases rising

Despite the province reporting 1,196 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day total in Quebec since April, Premier François Legault said he's optimistic about the holiday season.

Health Minister Christian Dubé mentioned the increase in cases while fielding questions from reporters about Premier François Legault's recent comments about holiday gatherings.

The premier said he hopes indoor gathering limits can be increased from 10 to 20 or 25 in time for the holidays.

Although he couched his comments by saying he would wait to see what public health authorities recommend, Legault was criticized by opposition party members, who say his statements will confuse Quebecers and make it harder for people to respect the rules.

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Dubé said the premier was expressing what most Quebecers are thinking, but he insisted the government's main focus is trying to limit the spread of the virus, not holiday gatherings.

"I want us to get to Christmas, as low as possible with our cases," Dubé said. He also pointed out that hundreds of thousands of vaccine-eligible Quebecers still haven't got their shots, even if the province's vaccination rate remains high.

"We're not talking about the five- to 11-year-olds or the zero- to five-year-olds. There are 650,000 Quebecers who refuse to get vaccinated and we're at the start of a new variant, and we're at the start of winter," Dubé said.

Earlier this week, Dubé urged Quebecers to seriously reconsider any plans to travel this holiday season, in light of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The province's first known case of the new strain was confirmed on Monday.

WATCH | Federal Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos on banning travellers from certain countries

Health minister explains reasons behind new flight ban 1:43 Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says banning flights from certain countries is an effective way of keeping the omicron variant at bay because those countries don't all have the same reporting and tracing standards as Canada. 1:43

Montreal public health approach to omicron variant

Dr. Mylène Drouin said Montreal public health would adopt a "suppressive approach" to tackling the variant.

"We will be more aggressive," Drouin said. "We will isolate contacts even though they are doubly vaccinated, and we will do so until we have more information about this variant."

Currently, 66 people are hospitalized, including 31 in intensive care because of COVID-19 infections. Five hundred hospital beds in Montreal are available for more patients that may need to be hospitalized.

Drouin also said it was too early to envision lifting restrictions for holiday gatherings.

