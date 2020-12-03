COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 1,514 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 more deaths on Wednesday, while two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 145,062 confirmed cases and 7,125 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 740 people in hospital (an increase of 21), including 99 in intensive care (an increase of one).

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Quebec's latest coronavirus numbers include 43 deaths and 1,514 new infections — the first time the province has topped 1,500 cases in a single day.

The government is hoping crowded shopping malls and stores don't lead to an even bigger surge in cases.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault announced police and workplace inspectors would soon be more visible in malls and shops to make sure businesses do not take in too many customers at once, and that they have clear signs and markings to ensure physical distancing.

Those who do not comply face fines of up to $6,000, or could be closed altogether.

The recent uptick in cases, deaths, hospitalizations may force the province to abandon its plan to allow people to gather during the holidays.

Quebec Premier François Legault is giving himself until Dec. 11 to make a final decision.

The premier will provide an update at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

Top COVID-19 stories today