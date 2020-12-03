COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
The province wants to crack down on crowded shopping malls and stores during holiday season
- Quebec reported 1,514 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 more deaths on Wednesday, while two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 145,062 confirmed cases and 7,125 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 740 people in hospital (an increase of 21), including 99 in intensive care (an increase of one).
Quebec's latest coronavirus numbers include 43 deaths and 1,514 new infections — the first time the province has topped 1,500 cases in a single day.
The government is hoping crowded shopping malls and stores don't lead to an even bigger surge in cases.
Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault announced police and workplace inspectors would soon be more visible in malls and shops to make sure businesses do not take in too many customers at once, and that they have clear signs and markings to ensure physical distancing.
Those who do not comply face fines of up to $6,000, or could be closed altogether.
The recent uptick in cases, deaths, hospitalizations may force the province to abandon its plan to allow people to gather during the holidays.
Quebec Premier François Legault is giving himself until Dec. 11 to make a final decision.
The premier will provide an update at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
