COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 12,833 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 15 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 559,269 confirmed cases and 11,683 people have died.

There are 702 people in hospital (an increase of 88 from the previous day), including 115 in intensive care (an increase of six).

The province has administered 15,005,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, 82 per cent has received two doses, and 13 per cent have received three doses.

*Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays. It will not be publishing daily COVID-19 data on Dec. 24, 25, and 26, as well as Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2.

The FSSS-CSN union is speaking out against Quebec's decision to allow some health-care workers infected with COVID-19 to report for work without isolating.

Réjean Leclerc, president of the union, says allowing employees who tested positive to treat patients is counterproductive.

"There are enough sick people in hospital and to add infected staff, even asymptomatic ones, increases the risks of contagion among employees and generating more absences," he told Radio-Canada's Tout un matin.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday that some health-care workers who test positive for the virus no longer need to isolate given the rising number of COVID-related absences. He said decisions would be made on a "case-by-case" basis.

More than 700 people are currently hospitalized with the disease. Over the last week, the province increased the number of available COVID beds, causing delays to other non-urgent medical procedures.

Dubé said the province is still learning about how severe the majority of Omicron variant cases will be, and urged all Quebecers to get vaccinated.

WATCH | Public health director gives examples of when COVID-positive employees can keep working:

Your questions answered about rapid tests in Quebec Duration 3:31 Rapid tests are becoming a key tool for Quebecers as COVID-19 cases skyrocket. Here are answers to the questions asked by the CBC Montreal audience. 3:31

Priority groups for 3rd doses

The health minister also announced Quebec is widening the scope of its third-dose campaign.

Starting Jan. 4, people age 55-59 will be eligible to book appointments for a booster.

Currently, health-care workers in the private sector, childcare and school staff, public security workers, food inspectors, slaughterhouse staff and people 60 and older can book their appointment for a third dose online.

The goal is to vaccinate between two and three million people every month, and have administered third doses to every eligible Quebecer who wants one by March.

Dubé said that Ottawa had indicated it may be able to provide around 300 Red Cross members to assist with vaccinations.

⚠️IMPORTANT : Voici la séquence prévue concernant la prise de rendez-vous pour la dose de rappel du vaccin contre la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>.<br><br>Pour plus d'information ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/J4tGSdi7yg">https://t.co/J4tGSdi7yg</a> <a href="https://t.co/faLD0tN5xX">pic.twitter.com/faLD0tN5xX</a> —@sante_qc

Major outbreak at CHSLD Marguerite-Rocheleau

CHSLD Marguerite-Rocheleau — a long-term care residence for seniors — is reporting a major outbreak among staff and employees.

As of Tuesday, the facility, located in Saint-Hubert in the Montérégie, is reporting 92 active cases. Some 61 residents and 31 staff are infected, and there have been two deaths.

The outbreak began on Dec. 22. Paul Arbec, president of Arbec Health Group, the company that runs the residence, said affected residents will be placed in a "hot zone."

"All the people who aren't doing well are the unvaccinated people," said Arbec, adding that 80 to 95 per cent are without symptoms at all.

He believes the virus entered the CHSLD through community transmission via visitors and employees.

According to a statement from Arbec Health Group, visits to the facility are not recommended "given the presence of variants among reported cases."

Top COVID-19 stories