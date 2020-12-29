COVD-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 2,265 new cases on Monday and 37 new deaths, seven of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 194,930 confirmed cases and 8,060 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,124 people in hospital (up 39) including 150 in intensive care (an increase of one).

2,327 doses of the vaccine have been administered yesterday for a total of 19,643.

As Canada's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 15,000, the number of new cases and hospitalizations continued to rise in Quebec.

With gatherings banned in much of the province, Quebec City police say they handed out 41 tickets over the Christmas weekend. The Montreal police service is expected to provide an update on tickets issued in the city later this morning.

"It's as if we're in the middle of a huge, raging forest fire right now," said Dr. Matthew Oughton, a physician with the Jewish General Hospital's infectious diseases division.

"We need people to do what they can to stop the fire from getting any worse."

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's director of public health, will provide an update at 1 p.m. You will be able to watch live here.

