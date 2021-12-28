COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 8,231 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 10 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 519,326 confirmed cases and 11,668 people have died.

There are 614 people in hospital (an increase of 169 since Dec. 23), including 109 in intensive care (an increase of 21 since Dec. 23)*.

The province has administered 14,619,762 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Dec. 23.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, 82 per cent has received two doses, and 13 per cent have received boosters, according to data released Monday.

*Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays. It will not be publishing daily COVID-19 data on Dec. 24, 25, and 26, as well as Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is set to provide a COVID-19 update today at 1 p.m. after hospitalizations rose dramatically over the holiday period.

On Monday, Dubé reported on Twitter that 320 people were admitted to hospital while 179 were released between Dec. 22 and 26 — a rise of 141.

"Admissions are rising," he said. "We must limit contacts."



Also Monday, Premier François Legault urged people to keep New Year's gatherings small and seek out COVID-19 booster shots as soon as they're eligible while he received his third dose at a Montreal vaccine clinic.

Quebecers between the ages of 60 and 64 became eligible for boosters Monday, as long as their last jab was at least three months ago.

Legault said studies have shown that three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine provide about 75 per cent protection against the highly contagious Omicron variant, compared with about 30 per cent after two doses.

However, he pointed out that "75 per cent isn't 100 per cent," and asked Quebecers to make additional efforts in the coming weeks to ensure the province's hospitals don't become overwhelmed.

Major outbreak at CHSLD Marguerite-Rocheleau

CHSLD Marguerite-Rocheleau — a long-term care residence for seniors — is reporting a major outbreak among staff and employees.

As of Monday, the facility, located in Saint-Hubert in the Montérégie, reported 98 active cases. Some 59 residents and 39 staff are infected, and there have been two deaths.

The outbreak began on Dec. 22. Paul Arbec, president of Arbec Health Group, the company that runs the residence, said affected residents will be placed in a "hot zone."

"All the people who aren't doing well are the unvaccinated people," said Arbec, adding that 80 to 95 per cent are without symptoms at all.

He believes the virus entered the CHSLD through community transmission via visitors and employees.

According to a statement from Arbec Health Group, visits to the facility are not recommended "given the presence of variants among reported cases."

Tighter restrictions

New public health restrictions come into effect in Quebec Sunday as COVID-19 case counts soar across the country.

The province is capping private gatherings at six people or two family bubbles, and restaurants are now also limited to serving groups of six, or two family bubbles — down from 10 people and three households.

Bars, gyms, movie theatres, concert venues and spas remain closed until further notice.

The highly infectious Omicron variant of the virus has been driving a surge in COVID-19 cases across much of Canada in recent weeks.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has said Omicron has become the dominant variant in several provinces.

