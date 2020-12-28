COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 6,783 new cases since Dec. 24 on Sunday. 2,291 of those are from the last 24 hours. The province did not provide updated numbers on Dec. 25 or 26.

Quebec reported 110 new deaths since Thursday, 12 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 192,655 confirmed cases and 8,023 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,085 people in hospital (up 33) including 149 in intensive care (an increase of three).

6,145 doses of the vaccine have been administered since Dec. 24 for a total of 17,316.

Christmas has come and gone, but holiday COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

Until Jan. 11, only essential businesses are open in Quebec. For big box stores offering a wide range of products, they are only permitted to sell essential goods.

Announcing the holiday restrictions earlier this month, which include a ban gatherings in the province's red zones, Premier François Legault said this was to avoid putting small businesses at a disadvantage.

However, there is no detailed guide as to what counts as an essential good, meaning what can be purchased varies from store to store.

The province says a comprehensive list would be impossible to maintain.

