COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Only essential goods can be sold until Jan. 11
- Quebec reported 6,783 new cases since Dec. 24 on Sunday. 2,291 of those are from the last 24 hours. The province did not provide updated numbers on Dec. 25 or 26.
- Quebec reported 110 new deaths since Thursday, 12 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 192,655 confirmed cases and 8,023 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,085 people in hospital (up 33) including 149 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- 6,145 doses of the vaccine have been administered since Dec. 24 for a total of 17,316.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Christmas has come and gone, but holiday COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.
Until Jan. 11, only essential businesses are open in Quebec. For big box stores offering a wide range of products, they are only permitted to sell essential goods.
Announcing the holiday restrictions earlier this month, which include a ban gatherings in the province's red zones, Premier François Legault said this was to avoid putting small businesses at a disadvantage.
However, there is no detailed guide as to what counts as an essential good, meaning what can be purchased varies from store to store.
The province says a comprehensive list would be impossible to maintain.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
