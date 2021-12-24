COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 9,397 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and six new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 511,095 confirmed cases and 11,658 people have died.

There are 473 people in hospital (an increase of 28), including 91 in intensive care (an increase of three).

The province has administered 14,619,762 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 89,924 in the last 24 hours.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, 81 per cent has received two doses, and 11 per cent have received boosters.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays. It will not be publishing daily COVID-19 data on Dec. 24, 25, and 26, as well as Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and 2.

The Quebec government has reportedly decided to order millions more rapid tests itself rather than wait for deliveries from the federal government, which it says are too slow to ease frustrations of thousands of Quebecers unable to obtain the tests in pharmacies.

Sources told Radio-Canada the province has agreed to spend $86 million on the order, which could secure at least 12 million rapid tests.

It is not known when Quebec will receive this order.

Ottawa is set to deliver more rapid tests through January, and all Quebecers are entitled to one free package of five rapid tests, which are being being handed out at pharmacies.

Radio-Canada is also reporting the province will be buying an additional 10 million N95 masks to bulk up its stock. The province already has 10 million of the masks in reserve.

The move comes as two unions representing health-care workers call for the masks to be provided to all medical staff, but sources tell Radio-Canada that won't happen. The masks could be given to some, such as emergency room staff or at family doctors' offices.

Over 5,000 health-care workers are currently off the job due to COVID-19, and people within the health network worry that number will grow with Omicron quickly spreading across the province.

WATCH: What Quebecers need to know about rapid tests: Your questions answered about rapid tests in Quebec Duration 3:31 Rapid tests are becoming a key tool for Quebecers as COVID-19 cases skyrocket. Here are answers to the questions asked by the CBC Montreal audience. 3:31

Montreal health officials warn of 'critical time'

Montreal's director of public health says it's now a critical time for the city's health network as the holidays approach and case numbers continue to grow exponentially.

Dr. Mylène Drouin provided an update of the COVID-19 situation in the city on Thursday alongside Sonia Bélanger, who runs the health authority for the city's downtown area, the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

Bélanger noted hospitalizations in Montreal have jumped by over 60 per cent, with most patients infected with the Delta variant.

There were over 3,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in the city Wednesday, with the Omicron variant accounting for 90 per cent of them.

Omicron is particularly hitting young Montrealers aged 18-44, Drouin said. The age group accounts for 60 per cent of the cases.

The positivity rate in Montreal is hovering around 18-20 per cent, meaning one in five people who do receive a PCR test are positive.

WATCH | Public health director lists who should and shouldn't show up at testing centres: Who should and shouldn't get tested at a COVID-19 screening centre in Montreal Duration 0:58 Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin says people should avoid going to a testing centre unless they have symptoms. Positive case contacts and people who have received positive rapid tests should avoid overrunning the testing centres, she says. 0:58

Some testing centres in the Montreal region reported very high volumes of people attempting to get tested Wednesday.

In the east end of the city, people reportedly waited over four hours at the Chauveau testing centre in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some locations, including the Olympic Stadium site, are switching to appointment-only testing, due to the demand.

The city's public transit service, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), is stepping up its measures to fight COVID-19.

Bus drivers will once again be required to wear masks. More inspectors will be out enforcing public health measures. A maximum of two passengers will be allowed in adapted transit vehicles, and singers as well as buskers playing wind instruments will no longer be allowed to perform in Metro stations.

Quebec City officials warn of potential hospital breaks

Health officials in Quebec City and the Chaudière-Appalaches to its south also urged residents to keep their holiday gatherings small.

In a news conference Thursday, regional health officials warned of possible cuts to hospital services in the new year if COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise at their current rate.

"As a health professional on the frontlines of intensive care for the past 21 months, I have never felt the system was so fragile in the face of the demand to come," said Dr. Mathieu Simon, pulmonologist and head of the ICU at the Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec.

The two regions both reported record numbers of COVID-19 cases Thursday with 671 and 566 new cases respectively.

The Chaudière-Appalaches is once again one of the regions hardest hit by the pandemic, with a 15 per cent positivity rate and 696 active cases per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalizations in both regions are also on the rise. Quebec City saw 16 COVID-19 patients in hospital Thursday – triple the number of patients in hospital at the start of the week.

The vast majority of those patients, the health authority says, are over 60 and unvaccinated.

New vaccination site in Montreal

A new vaccination site is opening at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital, offering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine by appointment to those who are eligible.

The site will be open every day, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. starting Sunday, Dec. 26. Appointments can be made through the provincial website or by calling: 514-644-4545.

Additionally, two other vaccination sites, one at Decarie Square and the other at 7101 Parc Avenue, will be offering the Moderna vaccine without appointment while supplies last.

New restrictions as of Dec. 26

Premier François Legault announced new restrictions Wednesday on indoor gatherings as of Dec. 26, in an effort to slow the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and limit hospital admissions.

Indoor gatherings in the province will be limited to six people — or two family bubbles.

Officials stopped short of announcing a curfew, which sources told Radio-Canada was discussed in a meeting yesterday evening but eventually dropped.

Businesses and restaurants will remain open and people can still hold indoor gatherings of up to 10 people until the 26th.

Quebec reported more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Legault said that number is up to 9,000 for the cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Health authorities are asking Quebecers to fill out the COVID-19 symptom self assessment form online and only head to a testing centre if showing symptoms.

WATCH | Legault urges people to get vaccinated as soon as possible: Quebec's premier sends a message to the unvaccinated Duration 0:47 François Legault tells unvaccinated Quebecers that they are putting a strain on the healthcare system and asks them to get shots or stay home. 0:47

New projections of Omicron impact

Quebec's public health research institute, the INSPQ, has released new projections of the potential impact of the Omicron variant in Quebec.

The best-case scenario shows there could be a peak of about 150 hospitalizations per day by January, with daily cases rising above 6,000 in December, which already happened today.

In a more pessimistic scenario — if Omicron causes severe illness, is highly transmissible, easily evades vaccination immunity and the administration of third doses continues to go slowly — the INSPQ warned of an "exponential increase" in hospitalizations, peaking in January with more than 250 admissions per day.

WATCH | Drone visuals show empty schools and parks in Shawinigan and Trois-Rivières, Que., as new restrictions are set to begin. Public spaces in parts of Quebec quiet as Omicron cases rise Duration 1:01 Drone visuals show empty schools and parks in Shawinigan and Trois-Rivières, Que., as new COVID-19 restrictions are set to begin. 1:01

