COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Montreal public health to hold news conference Thursday morning
- Quebec reported 6,361 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 501,698 confirmed cases and 11,652 people have died.
- There are 445 people in hospital (an increase of 30), including 88 in intensive care (which remains stable compared to the previous day).
- The province has administered 14,523,777 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 83,137 in the last 24 hours.
- 89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.
Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.
Montreal public health officials will hold a news conference on COVID-19 Thursday morning.
Montreal alone reported 1,757 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
Dr. Mylène Drouin, the head of Montreal public health, will be leading the conference. Sonia Bélanger, who runs the health authority representing the city's downtown, the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, will also be in attendance.
CBC News will be carrying the press conference live on this page at 10 a.m.
Some testing centres in the Montreal region reported very high volumes of people attempting to get tested Wednesday.
In the east end of the city, people reportedly waited over four hours at the Chauveau testing centre in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some locations, including the Olympic Stadium site, are switching to appointment-only testing, due to the demand.
The positivity rate for the city is now 16 per cent — a new high.
New restrictions as of Dec. 26
Premier François Legault announced new restrictions Wednesday on indoor gatherings as of Dec. 26, in an effort to slow the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and limit hospital admissions.
Indoor gatherings in the province will be limited to six people — or two family bubbles.
Officials stopped short of announcing a curfew, which sources told Radio-Canada was discussed in a meeting yesterday evening but eventually dropped.
Businesses and restaurants will remain open and people can still hold indoor gatherings of up to 10 people until the 26th.
Quebec reported more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. Legault said that number is up to 9,000 for the cases reported in the past 24 hours.
Health authorities are asking Quebecers to fill out the COVID-19 symptom self assessment form online and only head to a testing centre if showing symptoms.
New projections of Omicron impact
Quebec's public health research institute, the INSPQ, has released new projections of the potential impact of the Omicron variant in Quebec.
The best-case scenario shows there could be a peak of about 150 hospitalizations per day by January, with daily cases rising above 6,000 in December, which already happened today.
In a more pessimistic scenario — if Omicron causes severe illness, is highly transmissible, easily evades vaccination immunity and the administration of third doses continues to go slowly — the INSPQ warned of an "exponential increase" in hospitalizations, peaking in January with more than 250 admissions per day.
Don't expect as much data over the holidays
Though Santé Québec publishes case data daily, the government agency said it will stop for the holidays.
The daily dashboards posted to Twitter won't go up Dec. 24 to 26, Dec. 31, or Jan. 1 to 2, 2022.
There will be a pause in news releases from Dec. 25 to 28 and again from Dec. 31 to Jan.4 — leaving only two days with updates, Dec. 29 - 30. Normal weekday publication returns Jan. 5.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Montreal declares state of emergency
- Quebec business owners struggle under weight of newest public health restrictions
- What to do if you think you have the Omicron variant
- Quebec announced new measures including closing schools, bars, and gyms
- Long lines and little stock as Quebec starts rapid test rollout
- Changing plans this holiday season? Here is some advice for facing those tough decisions
- A new COVID benefit is now in effect, but no one can access it
- What you need to know about traveling, gathering, and rapid testing
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
With files from The Canadian Press and Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?