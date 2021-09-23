COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 5,043 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 495,337 confirmed cases and 11,650 people have died.

There are 415 people in hospital (an increase of 18), including 88 in intensive care (an increase of six).

The province has administered 14,435,353 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 73,188 in the last 24 hours.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Premier François Legault will be holding a news conference tonight at 6 p.m., as Quebec continues to break daily case records and the Omicron variant spreads across the province.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda will also be in attendance.

In a tweet, Legault said the province is now facing some "difficult decisions," just days after announcing sweeping restrictions to public life, including shutting down schools, bars and movie theatres.

According to sources speaking to Radio-Canada, Quebec will report over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

About 80 per cent of those cases will likely be the Omicron variant, according to Quebec's public health institute, the INSPQ.

Half of surgeries to be cancelled in Quebec

Quebec has requested support from the Canadian Armed Forces to help with vaccinations.

The province is also preparing for an expected spike in hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant.

Part of the plan is to postpone half of scheduled surgeries to free up space in hospitals, which have been decimated by acute staff shortages, according to Radio-Canada.

Quebec's Health Ministry has also requested help from the Red Cross, according to Radio-Canada.

The hope is that the organization will be able to send specialized teams to work in infection-control in institutions struggling with COVID. The specialized teams were called in to help in the spring of 2020, when the first wave of COVID was overwhelming many of Quebec's long-term care homes.

80 per cent of COVID-19 cases is Omicron

The Omicron variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain circulating in Quebec, according to the province's public health institute, the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ).

Omicron now accounts for about 80 per cent of cases in the province, the INSPQ said in a news release this afternoon.

The institute says the first case of Omicron in Quebec was detected Nov. 29. By Dec. 14, it made up about 28 per cent of cases. Since then, the INSPQ has been working with health institutions in various regions to determine the extent of the spread.

"Laboratory results show a very rapid progression of the Omicron variant with a prevalance of about 80 per cent," the INSPQ said, "and this just three weeks after the first case was confirmed in Quebec. This means that eight out of every 10 [COVID-19] cases can be attributed to Omicron."

Montreal declares state of emergency

Montreal has once again declared a local state of emergency in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Mayor Valérie Plante, who recently announced she tested positive for COVID-19, made the announcement at a virtual news conference Tuesday morning.

Cases are rising sharply across the province, with Quebec reporting yet another new daily record of 5,043 cases.

Montreal alone reported 1,455 cases Monday.

This marks Montreal's second state of emergency during the pandemic. The city had previously declared one at the start of the pandemic, but allowed it to expire in August, citing high vaccination rates and the implementation of the vaccine passport system.

Testing centres hitting capacity

COVID-19 testing clinics across the province are hitting capacity, leading to long waits for tests and results.

Montreal's Hôtel-Dieu site had hundreds of people waiting in line Tuesday. Laval public health says it's been taking roughly 3,000 tests per day since cases spiked. Quebec City's Dalhousie drop-in testing centre in the Old Port hit capacity at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Health authorities are asking Quebecers to fill out the COVID-19 symptom self assessment form online and only head to a testing centre if showing symptoms.

People who are travelling or heading to holiday gatherings are asked to avoid public testing clinics and either go to a private laboratory or pick up a rapid testing kit.

Some testing centres offer the option of booking an appointment ahead of time but wait times are currently anywhere between one and five days.

Nez Rouge wraps up early

Nez Rouge has prematurely ended its holiday drive-home service, citing the rapid spread of COVID-19 and heightened public health measures announced by the government Monday.

The service says that even though its practices were deemed safe by public health officials, it decided to wrap things up 10 days early. The service started in late November to handle holiday parties and was due to end after New Year's.

