COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 4,571 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 490,294 confirmed cases and 11,642 people have died.

There are 397 people in hospital (an increase of 21), including 82 in intensive care (an increase of three).

The province has administered 14,358,997 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 45,063 in the last 24 hours.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

Quebec public health officials did not rule out announcing more health measures today, after sweeping restrictions were suddenly put into effect Monday.

Bars, movies theatres, gyms and schools won't be opening their doors Tuesday as part of the new, sweeping restrictions aiming to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Working from home is also now being mandated for all non-essential workers, including civil servants.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said in the face of the variant, which appears to be doubling its spread every few days, the government had to take action.

Meanwhile, businesses like gyms, bars and cinemas are figuring out what's next after being ordered to shut down indefinitely — again.

Sergio Da Silva, co-owner of Turbo Haüs on Montreal's St-Denis Street, said he's sick of repeating tactics.

"What I'm upset about is that, after two years of doing the same thing and not figuring it out, we're in this position again," he said.

"At a certain point, it becomes unacceptable. It's like abusive behaviour at this point."

WATCH | Quebec's health minister says new measures needed to protect health system: Situation in Quebec 'critical,' says health minister Duration 2:20 Quebec is closing businesses and schools to protect residents and the health system amid an alarming jump in cases of the Omicron variant. 2:20

Lower North Shore asks for military help

Rangers with the Canadian Armed Forces will be lending a hand in the municipality of Bonne-Espérance, about 60 kilometres west of the Labrador border on Quebec's Lower North Shore, to help the community deal with a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor Dale Robert-Keats says Bonne-Espérance, which has a population of around 500 people, accounts for the majority of the North Shore's 72 active cases.

She says cases have snowballed since the first one was detected last Tuesday. Many community members were in close contact and because so many are in isolation, she requested that Rangers in the region be brought in to do wellness checks and deliver groceries and medication to people who can't leave their homes.

3rd doses now available for those 65 and over

As of Monday, people 65 and over are able to make an appointment for a booster shot, the health minister said. People with certain health conditions aged 60 and up are also eligible.

This coming Monday, all people 60 and up will be able to make an appointment. From there, the aim is to begin offering the rest of the population booster shots in the New Year.

Third doses are also available to early childhood educators who work in daycare centres, caregivers and first responders.

Hospitals delay surgeries, tackle outbreaks

In an internal memo obtained by Radio-Canada, the CIUSSS du Nord-De-L'île-de-Montréal told employees elective and cardiac surgeries will be delayed in order to increase patient capacity at its four hospitals in Montreal's north end.

The health authority for the northern part of Montreal says it's worried about a rapid rise in cases sparked by the Omicron variant. It will be re-activating COVID hot zones in hospitals and long-term care homes to admit patients who have the disease and is encouraging employees to work from home and meet with patients virtually as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Laval's regional health authority reported several outbreaks in hospital and long-term care facilities.

Admissions have been suspended at both the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital and the Vieux-Moulin temporary care centre. A total of six employees have so far tested positive, according to the local health board, and four residents, according to Radio-Canada.

In long-term care, CHSLD Vieux Moulin reported three employees and 10 residents tested positive for COVID-19. CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée also reported one resident and two employees who tested positive.

As a result, the health authority is only allowing one visitor every 24 hours per patient in several facilities, including the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital and in long-term care homes.

