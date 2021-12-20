COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 3,846 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and three new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 486,323 confirmed cases and 11,639 people have died.

There are 376 people in hospital (an increase of 29), including 79 in intensive care (an increase of five).

Since Friday, the province has administered 14,449,734 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

88 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

As of Monday, some Quebec pharmacies will begin distributing free rapid tests for COVID-19 — but not every pharmacy will have them right away.

The provincial health ministry has said the tests would be rolled out gradually, with about 4.3 million going to pharmacies and two million going to seniors' homes.

The Quebec Order of Pharmacists has said the 1,900 pharmacies set to distribute the tests will be receiving a first box of 108 kits of five tests as of Monday, or Tuesday at the latest.

The order has said pharmacists will be handing out the tests in different ways, with some prioritizing more at-risk clients.

Clients are recommended to call their pharmacy's voicemail to see how they are distributing the tests. Some pharmacies, including the Jean-Coutu chain, will be distributing the tests by appointment only.

New measures come into effect

New government restrictions that aim to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 come into effect today across Quebec.

Restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, theaters and cinemas will be cutting their capacity by 50 per cent. The ban on dancing and karaoke has been reinstated, barely a month after it was lifted.

In shops and shopping centers, the limit has been set at one customer per 20 square meters of floor space. This measure does not affect personal care establishments such as hairdressers and massage therapists.

Premier François Legault said the government does not want to close schools, so primary schools will reopen after the New Year at the regular date. High schools will shift to remote learning until Jan. 10.

Masks will be again required in primary and high school classrooms and buses.

Private gatherings will be reduced to 10 people inside, 20 outside and it is recommended that people use rapid testing kits before gathering.

Booster shot opens for those 65 and over

As of Monday, people 65 and over will be able to make an appointment for a booster shot, Health Minister Christian Dubé said. People with certain health conditions aged 60 and up will also be eligible.

The Monday after that, all people 60 and up will be able to make an appointment. From there, the aim is to begin offering the rest of the population booster shots in the new year.

Though some experts say it makes sense to prioritize those with a longer delay between their second dose and the booster, Quebec is lagging behind other provinces.

"We're ahead of everybody in terms of [infection] rates and behind everybody in terms of eligibility for third doses," said Dr. Don Vinh, an infectious disease specialist and medical microbiologist at McGill University Health Centre.

"It's almost like the government's trying to make the situation worse by doing the opposite of what every other province is starting to realize is common sense."

The government is using an "outdated" strategy that was used when the province had a shortage of vaccines, which Vinh says is no longer the case.

Two doses of the vaccine still provide important protection against hospitalization, but not necessarily against infection in the face of the new Omicron variant. Three doses are necessary to keep infection at bay, says Benoit Barbeau, a professor of biological science at Université du Québec à Montréal.

Hospitals delay surgeries, tackle outbreaks

In an internal memo obtained by Radio-Canada, the CIUSSS du Nord-De-L'île-de-Montréal told employees elective and cardiac surgeries will be delayed in order increase patient capacity at its four hospitals in Montreal's north end.

The health authority for the northern part of Montreal says it's worried about a rapid rise in cases sparked by the Omicron variant. It will be re-activating COVID hot zones in hospitals and long-term care homes to admit patients who have the disease and is encouraging employees to work from home and meet with patients virtually as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Laval's regional health authority reported two outbreaks over the weekend.

Admissions have been suspended at both the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital and the Vieux-Moulin temporary care centre.

A total of six employees have so far tested positive, according to the local health board.

As a result, the health authority is only allowing one visitor every 24 hours per patient in several facilities, including the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital and in long-term care homes.

