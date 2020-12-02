COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Premier is also urging caution in private seniors residences
- Quebec reported 1,177 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Tuesday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 143,548 confirmed cases and 7,084 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 719 people in hospital (an increase of 26), including 98 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Quebec Premier François Legault says he may be forced to scrap the province's plan to allow Christmas gatherings, and he's giving himself until Dec. 11 to make a final decision.
In spite of the red-zone restrictions that remain in place, at least 765 people died due to COVID-19 last month and as of Monday, more than 700 were in hospital.
"The number of hospitalizations, if it continues to grow like we see at the moment, unfortunately it won't be possible," Legault said during a news conference Tuesday.
In November, the daily average of cases climbed above 1,200.
The government is also worried about a growing number of outbreaks in private seniors residences (RPA), particularly in the Quebec City region. Legault says people who live in RPAs have more freedom to leave their facility and come back and he's asking residents and staff to be careful.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A majority of Canadians are open to getting COVID-19 vaccine, but many want to wait.
- Quebec's premier says holiday gatherings may need to be cancelled.
- The Maimonides Geriatric Centre transferred most of its patients with COVID-19 to local hospitals.
- The federal government has extended existing international travel restrictions until Dec. 21 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Your scarf is not a facemask — and other COVID-19 winter rules from Montreal Public Health.
- The province is expected to announce guidelines this week for holiday gatherings involving seniors living in long-term care homes.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.