COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,177 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 143,548 confirmed cases and 7,084 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 719 people in hospital (an increase of 26), including 98 in intensive care (an increase of four).

Quebec Premier François Legault says he may be forced to scrap the province's plan to allow Christmas gatherings, and he's giving himself until Dec. 11 to make a final decision.

In spite of the red-zone restrictions that remain in place, at least 765 people died due to COVID-19 last month and as of Monday, more than 700 were in hospital.

"The number of hospitalizations, if it continues to grow like we see at the moment, unfortunately it won't be possible," Legault said during a news conference Tuesday.

In November, the daily average of cases climbed above 1,200.

The government is also worried about a growing number of outbreaks in private seniors residences (RPA), particularly in the Quebec City region. Legault says people who live in RPAs have more freedom to leave their facility and come back and he's asking residents and staff to be careful.

