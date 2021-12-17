COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 474,478 confirmed cases and 11,627 people have died.

There are 305 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 63 in intensive care (a decrease of 10).

The province has administered 14,136,257 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 52,143 in the last 24 hours.

88 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, and 81 per cent has received two doses.

Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

New measures to combat COVID-19 will be coming into effect Monday, as Quebecers prepare for the holidays and cases soar across the province.

Premier François Legault announced the new measures Thursday evening at a news conference.

"In this fight that we are waging, it's not enough to just get vaccinated," Legault said.

The new measures walk back previous announcements made by the government ahead of the holidays. The government had previously announced that 20 people could gather together indoors. Legault said they will be reducing that limit to 10.

The measures also include reduced capacity in certain public spaces like restaurants and places of worship, and a delayed return to school for high school students in the province. A full list can be found here.

New measures coming in Quebec to combat Omicron variant Duration 2:28 Quebec Premier François Legault announced a number of measures to take effect on Monday in order to limit the Omicron variant from spreading. 2:28

The measures aim to curb hospitalizations in the new year. According to the latest projections from the provincial government health-care research institute, known by its french acronym INESSS, as many as 700 Quebecers could be in hospital due to the virus by early January, with about 160 of them in intensive care.

To that end, Legault is not ruling out further restrictions. Asked if the province will reinstate the curfew, he said officials believe the current rules will be enough, but next week may be different.

"We may have to adjust our measures," said Legault.

Rapid tests coming Monday

Legault said, as of Monday, rapid tests will be available in pharmacies. However, people should be staying home if they have symptoms and getting officially tested.

As of Monday, people 65 and over will be able to make an appointment for a booster shot, Health Minister Christian Dubé said. People with certain health conditions aged 60 and up will also be eligible.

The Monday after that, all people 60 and up will be able to make an appointment. From there, the aim is to begin offering the rest of the population booster shots in the new year.

Education minister tests positive for COVID-19

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Roberge said that he has been told to isolate until Dec. 25, but has already been in preventive isolation since Monday.

La Santé publique me recommande d’être isolé jusqu’au 25 décembre à la suite d’un résultat positif à la COVID-19, ce que je ferai évidemment. Je précise que je me suis placé en isolement préventif depuis lundi 13 décembre. Ma famille se porte bien. —@jfrobergeQc

Hospitals in Montreal area grapple with outbreaks

Several hospitals in the greater Montreal area are grappling with outbreaks of COVID-19.

Non-urgent surgeries have been suspended at Hôpital Notre-Dame, after five members of its operating room staff tested positive for the virus. For the time being, the operating rooms will be operating at the bare minimum, due to the staff shortage.

Sacré-Cœur Hospital is reporting four cases among its emergency room staff.

There is also an outbreak at the Lakeshore General Hospital, after fewer than five people tested positive, including staff and patients.

The Pierre-Boucher Hospital in Longueuil is the hardest hit, with a dozen staff members and a dozen patients testing positive.

"We're reliving a moment that's really similar, strangely, to what we expereinced in March and April of 2020," said Dr. Stanley Vollant, a surgeron at the Notre-Dame.

"To me, this is a sign that a province-wide outbreak is imminent, and I'm asking people to be very careful, as we were a year ago."

Montreal public health says two doses 'isn't enough'

Montreal's director of public health said the current restrictions in Quebec likely won't be enough to contain the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Speaking to CBC Montreal's Daybreak, Dr. Mylène Drouin said she's seeing the community transmission of Omicron ramping up across the city.

Public health director asks Montrealers to reduce or cancel gatherings Duration 1:47 Dr. Mylène Drouin says we once again need to flatten a growing COVID-19 curve, and says she recognizes this may be an unwelcome sense of déjà vu for many. 1:47

Though Delta is currently still the dominant strain of the virus overall, she said Montreal is "not far" from the situation in Ontario, where Omicron is expected to imminently become the majority of COVID-19 cases.

"With Omicron, we know that two doses are not enough, and do not have an efficacy that is as good as [it was] for the Delta variant," she said.

"Even though it is not a perfect vaccine, it is the best way to protect ourselves."

